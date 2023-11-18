Longtime Houston Restaurant Owners Start a New Fashion Line — The Traveler’s Table Couple’s Creativity Goes Beyond the Kitchen

Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Matt and Thy Mitchell (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Ally Shell-van Koolwijk – Jasmine Long (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Carmen Saumell – Neal Hamil Model (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Helyna Bledsoe – Marie Newton (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Jason Clayton – Patrick Magee – Thy Mitchell – Seth Bruce – Michelle Bruce (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Kristi Axel – Eli Berry (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Kyle Denton – Chris Daugherty (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Rachel Leuck – Jenna Elustondo (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Sarah Wohlschlaeger – Neal Hamil Model(1) (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Sophia Jo Bonomi – Ryan Heese (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Yash Singh – Anna Liu (Photo by Johnny Than)
01
12

Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

02
12

Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
12

Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Jasmine Long at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
12

Carmen Saumell models Foreign Fare at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
12

Helyna Bledsoe, Marie Newton at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
12

Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Thy Mitchell, Seth Bruce, Michelle Bruce at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

07
12

Kristi Axel, Eli Berry at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

08
12

Kyle Denton, Chris Daugherty at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
12

Rachel Leuck, Jenna Elustondo at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
12

Sarah Wohlschlaeger at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
12

Sophia Jo Bonomi, Ryan Heese at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
12

Yash Singh, Anna Liu at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Matt and Thy Mitchell (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Ally Shell-van Koolwijk – Jasmine Long (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Carmen Saumell – Neal Hamil Model (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Helyna Bledsoe – Marie Newton (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Jason Clayton – Patrick Magee – Thy Mitchell – Seth Bruce – Michelle Bruce (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Kristi Axel – Eli Berry (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Kyle Denton – Chris Daugherty (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Rachel Leuck – Jenna Elustondo (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Sarah Wohlschlaeger – Neal Hamil Model(1) (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Sophia Jo Bonomi – Ryan Heese (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Yash Singh – Anna Liu (Photo by Johnny Than)
Fashion / Shopping

Longtime Houston Restaurant Owners Start a New Fashion Line — The Traveler’s Table Couple’s Creativity Goes Beyond the Kitchen

Runway Worthy Looks to be Shown Off at Montrose Collective

BY // 11.18.23
photography Johnny Than
Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Jasmine Long at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carmen Saumell models Foreign Fare at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Helyna Bledsoe, Marie Newton at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Thy Mitchell, Seth Bruce, Michelle Bruce at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kristi Axel, Eli Berry at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kyle Denton, Chris Daugherty at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Rachel Leuck, Jenna Elustondo at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Sarah Wohlschlaeger at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Sophia Jo Bonomi, Ryan Heese at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Yash Singh, Anna Liu at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
1
12

Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

2
12

Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
12

Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Jasmine Long at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

4
12

Carmen Saumell models Foreign Fare at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

5
12

Helyna Bledsoe, Marie Newton at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

6
12

Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Thy Mitchell, Seth Bruce, Michelle Bruce at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

7
12

Kristi Axel, Eli Berry at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

8
12

Kyle Denton, Chris Daugherty at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

9
12

Rachel Leuck, Jenna Elustondo at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
12

Sarah Wohlschlaeger at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
12

Sophia Jo Bonomi, Ryan Heese at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
12

Yash Singh, Anna Liu at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thy and Matthew Mitchell, the owners of the Houston restaurant Traveler’s Table, are entrepreneurs in more ways than one. The couple recently launched a new fashion line called Foreign Fare.

This line of travel apparel’s debut drew a crowd of more than 200 chic and stylish Houstonians to Traveler’s Table. The clothing took centerstage with models strutting throughout the space in Foreign Fare looks, accompanied by pulsing music from DJ Danielle Dupont. Attendees delighted in the pop-up dressing room, where they were able to play dress-up and snap up Foreign Fare clothes. 

Known for its globally-inspired food, Traveler’s Table has been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. For the Foreign Fare debut event, the restaurant team served Nigerian Suya skewers, Japanese Kaki fried oyster, watermelon and avocado salad and crab samosas. There were also signature cocktails, including the Happy Wife Happy Life (made with Aquasol tequila) and the Foreign Correspondent (made with Las Californias Gin). 

Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)
Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler’s Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

Like the Mitchells’ restaurant, Foreign Fare’s debut collection is also inspired by travel and love for exploring the world. 

“Travel is the very foundation of our relationship,“ Thy Mitchell says. “It’s what shaped both of our lives and careers. Over the last decade — but even more so in the last few years — we’ve been traveling all over the world researching food in different regions for our restaurants, including our soon to open global street food concept Traveler’s Cart.”

These travels inspired Thy Mitchell, who comes from a background in retail and hospitality, to try and create an apparel line that is both stylish and functional, both comfortable and convenient. 

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts

Foreign Fare’s debut collection includes six items: a Jetsetter Jacket, a Flight Jumpsuit, a Wrap Me Up Dress, a Hideaway Hoodie, a Tour Tee and a Just Go Polo. The pieces are designed to be versatile and durable. Several are wrinkle resistant, water repellent and equipped with several pockets and zippers — while still being stylish and comfortable.

Curious fashionistas can check out these pieces and more at Foreign Fare’s popup this winter at Houston’s Montrose Collective mixed-use development. 

Copy of Jason Clayton – Patrick Magee – Thy Mitchell – Seth Bruce – Michelle Bruce (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Thy Mitchell, Seth Bruce, Michelle Bruce at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler’s Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

PC Seen: Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Jasmine Long, Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Mishelle and Seth Bruce, Sarah Wohlschlaeger, Thao Nguyen, Rachel Leuck, Jenna Elustondo, Kyle Denton, Chris Daugherty, Yash Singh, Anna Liu, and Helyna Bledsoe

Foreign Fare is hosting a popup at the Montrose Collective mixed-use development at 888 Westheimer Road this upcoming Friday, November 24  through Sunday, January 14. The popup shop will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
read full series
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
5807 Fordham
West University
FOR SALE

5807 Fordham
West University, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5807 Fordham
2310 Steel
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2310 Steel
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2310 Steel
208 Aurora, #A
Heights
FOR SALE

208 Aurora, #A
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
208 Aurora, #A
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
1 Gage Ct.
Memorial
FOR SALE

1 Gage Ct.
Houston, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
1 Gage Ct.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X