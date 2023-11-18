Longtime Houston Restaurant Owners Start a New Fashion Line — The Traveler’s Table Couple’s Creativity Goes Beyond the Kitchen

Foreign Fare creators Matt and Thy Mitchell at Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thanh Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Thuan Nguyen make the scene at the Foreign Fare launch at Traveler's Table (Photo by Johnny Than)

Thy and Matthew Mitchell, the owners of the Houston restaurant Traveler’s Table, are entrepreneurs in more ways than one. The couple recently launched a new fashion line called Foreign Fare.

This line of travel apparel’s debut drew a crowd of more than 200 chic and stylish Houstonians to Traveler’s Table. The clothing took centerstage with models strutting throughout the space in Foreign Fare looks, accompanied by pulsing music from DJ Danielle Dupont. Attendees delighted in the pop-up dressing room, where they were able to play dress-up and snap up Foreign Fare clothes.

Known for its globally-inspired food, Traveler’s Table has been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. For the Foreign Fare debut event, the restaurant team served Nigerian Suya skewers, Japanese Kaki fried oyster, watermelon and avocado salad and crab samosas. There were also signature cocktails, including the Happy Wife Happy Life (made with Aquasol tequila) and the Foreign Correspondent (made with Las Californias Gin).

Like the Mitchells’ restaurant, Foreign Fare’s debut collection is also inspired by travel and love for exploring the world.

“Travel is the very foundation of our relationship,“ Thy Mitchell says. “It’s what shaped both of our lives and careers. Over the last decade — but even more so in the last few years — we’ve been traveling all over the world researching food in different regions for our restaurants, including our soon to open global street food concept Traveler’s Cart.”

These travels inspired Thy Mitchell, who comes from a background in retail and hospitality, to try and create an apparel line that is both stylish and functional, both comfortable and convenient.

Foreign Fare’s debut collection includes six items: a Jetsetter Jacket, a Flight Jumpsuit, a Wrap Me Up Dress, a Hideaway Hoodie, a Tour Tee and a Just Go Polo. The pieces are designed to be versatile and durable. Several are wrinkle resistant, water repellent and equipped with several pockets and zippers — while still being stylish and comfortable.

Curious fashionistas can check out these pieces and more at Foreign Fare’s popup this winter at Houston’s Montrose Collective mixed-use development.

PC Seen: Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Jasmine Long, Jason Clayton, Patrick Magee, Mishelle and Seth Bruce, Sarah Wohlschlaeger, Thao Nguyen, Rachel Leuck, Jenna Elustondo, Kyle Denton, Chris Daugherty, Yash Singh, Anna Liu, and Helyna Bledsoe

Foreign Fare is hosting a popup at the Montrose Collective mixed-use development at 888 Westheimer Road this upcoming Friday, November 24 through Sunday, January 14. The popup shop will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm.