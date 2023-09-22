Couture Jewelry Designer Katherine Jetter Presents Her Statement-Making Jewels Exclusively at Houston’s Luxury Fashion Destination

Jetter is dedicated to female empowerment and often attributes her inspiration to other bold and brilliant women

With the event season’s calendar filling up fast, you will not want to miss: Renowned jeweler Katherine Jetter’s Fine Jewelry Trunk Show at Elizabeth Anthony.

A colored gemstone expert and Master Gemologist, Jetter launched her eponymous line in 2008. Her creativity and innovative designs were immediately recognized, and she was named COUTURE “Designer of the Year” for her debut collection. Katherine’s designs are often inspired by the gemstones themselves, and she is well-known in the industry for her impeccable eye for color, fresh takes on timeless settings, and her cache of investment-grade stones.

Katherine’s early collections featured an array of opals sourced from Australia, her birthplace. Credited for re-introducing the opal to the luxury jewelry arena, Jetter is dedicated to featuring the most vibrant examples of these gems in her designs. Recognized by her peers, her tanzanite, sapphire, and diamond “Lavender Haze” ring took home the “Best in Show” at the prestigious Jewelers of America’s 2023 CASE Awards design competition.

In partnership with Elizabeth Anthony, Katherine works in tandem with the store’s fine jewelry team to offer an amazing collection for devoted clients and friends. Her high-wattage jewels have also been ‘rocked’ on red carpets by Miranda Lambert at the CMA Awards, Karlie Kloss at The Met Gala, and many others.

A true Houston luxury destination, Elizabeth Anthony is always delighted to host the effervescent Katherine Jetter for a personal appearance. This season Katherine will be in-store October 11-13 and her jewels will be available at the Uptown Park (Houston) location throughout the year.