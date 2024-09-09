Fashion / Shopping

The Best Jewelry Stores In The Woodlands — From Engagement Rings to Showcase Watches, These Spots Sparkle

BY // 09.09.24
The Woodlands is home to a number of fine jewelry stores, from upscale chains to locally-owned boutiques.

Sometimes, shopping for expensive jewelry can get a little overwhelming. Fine jewelry almost always signifies a special occasion, a promise, or the pressure of selecting the perfect gift. Perhaps there is a unique design that has been swirling in your imagination for decades? Whatever the reason, buying a valuable sparkling gemstone or a precious metal is always a decision worth taking some time to decide. Luckily, The Woodlands boasts a plethora of fine jewelry stores to make that decision making more rewarding.

From large high-end jewelry giants to smaller local businesses, jewelry experts abound. These are the Best Jewelry Stores In The Woodlands:

1. Diamonds Direct

The Woodlands

27520 I-45 North, Oak Ridge North
, TX 77385  |  Map

 

Website

Diamonds Direct Woodlands

Diamonds Direct carries both natural and lab created diamonds, in both gold, silver and platinum settings, as well as fine jewelry for men and women.

Diamonds Direct’s beautiful new showroom in The Woodlands marks its third greater Houston area location. The 6,000-square-foot store just opened its doors this summer.

With expert gemologists on hand to advise at every stage of the process, whether you’re shopping for that once-in-a-lifetime engagement ring or something else stunning, this is a place with plenty of worthy options.

All the diamonds at Diamonds Direct are ethically sourced, so you can be sure that you are purchasing exceptional quality stones that aren’t harming the world.

2. Shannon Fine Jewelry

The Woodlands

1440 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Shannon Fine Jewelry

Shannon Fine Jewelry has been a longtime favorite in The Woodlands since the 1970s.

Since opening their store in 1978 (just four years after the founding of The Woodlands itself), Shannon Fine Jewelry owners Gary Zoet and John Wren have brought a passion for fine jewelry to The Woodlands. The store, named after Gary’s daughter Shannon, offers customers a personal touch when it comes to purchasing a unique piece for someone special.

Shannon’s services include jewelry repair, with six craftspeople on hand to help restore broken jewelry in a state-of-the-art workshop. These jewelers also specialize in custom designs, offering shoppers the opportunity to collaborate with skilled artisans to create special bespoke pieces.

Shannon Fine Jewelry’s selection includes a wide range of gemstones, from classic diamonds to vibrant colored stones, all of which are carefully chosen for their quality and brilliance.

3. Robichau’s Jewelry

The Woodlands

4775 W Panther Creek Drive , Suite 245
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Robichau’s Jewelry

The Robichau family has been in the jewelry business in The Woodlands for over 20 years.

Robichau’s Jewelry is another longtime establishment in The Woodlands, celebrated for its deep knowledge of fine jewelry. It also specializes in covetable watches and precious metals.

Now in the hands of the second generation of Robichaus, this family business has been part of Panther Creek Village since 1986. Jack Robichau opened the store with just 12 pieces of jewelry, nine of them his wife’s, and some wax jewelry molds.

Now, Robichau’s custom design service includes a six-step process using the latest 3D CAD technology, tailored to meet the specific needs and tastes of each individual shopper. The goal is bringing jewelry pieces that are both timeless and unique to life.

Additionally, this jewelry store staple in The Woodlands offers expert jewelry repair and restoration services, ensuring that cherished pieces are well taken care of.

4. Cassio Creations

The Woodlands

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 1300
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

best-jewelry-stores-woodlands

Cassio Creations is a family affair, owned by passionate jewelry makers.

After designing his wife Michelle’s wedding ring, Craig Cassio got offered a job working with a local jeweler. He quickly became hooked by the craftsmanship and skill involved in jewelry making. After Craig Cassio worked in the jewelry industry across Houston for several years, he and his wife Michelle opened up their shop in Hughes Landing in 2018.

Cassio Creations is centered around a passion for creativity and an artistic eye for jewelry design. That means there’s a selection of hand-picked pieces to browse, or you can trust the store’s jewelers to help you bring your own original jewelry visions to life.

From lab-grown diamonds to bridal jewelry, there is something that sparkles for every situation at Cassio Creations.

5. Thomas Markle – Market Street

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , Suite 950
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle's Market Street store offers jewelry lovers a bespoke and personalized experience.

Thomas Markle Jewelers is known for showcasing a fine selection of luxury jewelry and watches.

The store combines high-end service with a carefully curated selection of pieces, appealing to many of Market Street shoppers, including Spring’s own Olympic GOAT Simone Biles. The 11-time Olympic medalist visited Thomas Markle earlier this year to make a few special purchases prior to her runaway success in Paris.

Thomas Markle offers a shopping experience like few others, with an exclusive TV lounge area, a full-service bar and a VIP diamond viewing area for brides-to-be. Yes, this is one jewelry store in The Woodlands where you can shop in style.

