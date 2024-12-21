fbpx
Jo Malone Susana Vega Maria Dorman
Jo Malone Susana Vega
Jo Malone Susana Vega Maria Dorman
Market Street Susana Vega
01
04

Maria Jose Dorman shares a moment with designer Susana Vega at the Jo Malone Boutique in Market Street in The Woodlands. Vega is wearing earrings of her own design. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

02
04

Earrings, earcuffs and necklaces were included in the Susana Vega trunk show at the Jo Malone Boutique on Market Street in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

03
04

Jo Malone Boutique's manager Nadia Gill (l) with designer Susana Vega, and guest Maria Jose Dorman. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

04
04

Maria Dorman with stacked earcuffs from Susana Vega at Jo Malone's Market Street Boutique. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jo Malone Susana Vega Maria Dorman
Jo Malone Susana Vega
Jo Malone Susana Vega Maria Dorman
Market Street Susana Vega
Fashion / Shopping

A Women Entrepreneur With Jewelry In Her Blood Gets a Spotlight Moment at Jo Malone London’s Store In The Woodlands

Getting to Know Venezuelan Turned Houston Jewelry Designer Susana Vega

BY // 12.20.24
Maria Jose Dorman shares a moment with designer Susana Vega at the Jo Malone Boutique in Market Street in The Woodlands. Vega is wearing earrings of her own design. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)
Earrings, earcuffs and necklaces were included in the Susana Vega trunk show at the Jo Malone Boutique on Market Street in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)
Jo Malone Boutique's manager Nadia Gill (l) with designer Susana Vega, and guest Maria Jose Dorman. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)
Maria Dorman with stacked earcuffs from Susana Vega at Jo Malone's Market Street Boutique. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
4

Maria Jose Dorman shares a moment with designer Susana Vega at the Jo Malone Boutique in Market Street in The Woodlands. Vega is wearing earrings of her own design. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

2
4

Earrings, earcuffs and necklaces were included in the Susana Vega trunk show at the Jo Malone Boutique on Market Street in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

3
4

Jo Malone Boutique's manager Nadia Gill (l) with designer Susana Vega, and guest Maria Jose Dorman. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

4
4

Maria Dorman with stacked earcuffs from Susana Vega at Jo Malone's Market Street Boutique. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Generations of goldsmiths, jewelers and watchmakers are in jewelry designer Susana Vega’s blood, starting with her grandfather who opened the first jewelry store in Tovar, Venezuela. Vega began her own line of jewelry in Venezuela in 2008 before moving to Houston.

A Houstonian since 2018, Vega uses glass beads, gold and pearls to create wearable, lightweight art in earrings and necklaces. A Vega trunk show at the Jo Malone London’s boutique in The Woodlands’ Market Street development continued the store’s series spotlighting some of the greater Houston region’s notable female entrepreneurs.

“We are always looking to support entrepreneurial woman with handcrafting skill sets,” Jo Malone store manager Nadia Gill says. “That is actually what Jo Malone is about. We handcraft everything. That’s how she (Malone) started, really. She started her business in her kitchen.”

Jo Malone Susana Vega
Earrings, earcuffs and necklaces were included in the Susana Vega trunk show at the Jo Malone Boutique on Market Street in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Nadia Gill)

Vega’s artistic expressions have always stood out.

“I was always interested in creating very unique styles,” Vega tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I was the kind of kid putting their pants inside out. I was always trying to be uncommon.”

Vega’s grandfather was a watchmaker and jeweler, and her parents were jewelers as well.

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024

“My father was interested in the goldsmithing part, and he started to study goldsmithing,” Vega says. “After he and my mom married, he founded his own jewelry workshop.”

Vega’s father died when she was 9, and she grew up watching several uncles and her mother continue to learn from her grandfather.

The Susana Vega Two Step

Vega’s jewelry pieces are created in two steps.

“We use a technique with beads that covers a frame that we also create,” she says. “We use 3D printing or wood for the base. It makes the pieces very lightweight.”

Lightweight is very important to Vega, as it allows wearers to stack ear cuffs, and wear longer styles without discomfort.

Market Street Susana Vega
Maria Dorman with stacked earcuffs from Susana Vega at Jo Malone’s Market Street Boutique. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

“You can stack a lot of these ones,” Vega says. “That’s what makes the look I think. If you stack a bunch. I also use the color in a way that you can pick any color and it will go very nicely with any others.”

Spotlighting female entrepreneurs like Susana Vega is a way for Jo Malone to give The Woodlands something different than just the usual shopping experience.

“I think for people in The Woodlands, it’s exciting,” shopper Maria Jose Dorman says. “It’s something new, something different. It’s a local entrepreneur to know more about.”

Look for the next Jo Malone London event in store’s entrepreneurial series in the spring. Susana Vega’s earrings are available online and in select boutiques.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
3836 Villanova Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3836 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3836 Villanova Street
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
3708 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3708 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3708 Greenbrier Drive
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Dallas, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
6515 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6515 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
6515 Glendora Avenue
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X