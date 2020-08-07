Chic Dallas Children’s Store Opens in New Digs — Getting Into Jojo Mommy

Children need to get dressed up and play now more than ever. One of Dallas’ fabulous Schlegel girls, Kari Kloewer, is trying to help make that happen while channeling her entrepreneurial spirit. Kloewer has moved her Jojo Mommy store into larger (almost quadruple in size) and even more chic digs at 7801 Inwood Road.

It all started as a simple blog focusing on moms which then morphed into a well-curated e-commerce site and finally a brick and mortar Dallas store, which just had its soft opening today.

Many of Kloewer’s favorite lines have come along, including Funtasia Too and James & Lottie. There is also a new one — Sal & Pimenta. What tot doesn’t need a charming Little English Peter Pan collared dress playfully adorned with apples for fall? The new store also boasts classic shoes from fabulous lines such as Mini Melissa and Elephantito, toys, books and backpacks ready to be monogrammed.

Kloewer shares that she hopes that Jojo Mommy will continue to be the “fashionable go-to for moms needing to fill a son or daughter’s classic wardrobe.” It also geared to be a resource for anyone needing to find a special gift for a kids ranging in age from a newborn to 10 years old.

This entrepreneur also admits that her “love for blue and white, stars, and scalloped edges are pretty apparent throughout Jojo Mommy.” Those motifs can be found on a multitude of items including bloomers and PJs. In fact, Kloewer went as far as to hire a mural artist to create a blue and white striped ceiling.

With many consumers relying more and more on online shopping, particularly since the coronavirus shutdowns first hit in March, Kloewer and her team have ramped up the JoJo Mommy website so they can continue to cater to customers across the United States. Pop in soon to get your little one outfitted for school (even if it’s virtual) or for one of the pods we hear are popping in pool houses around Highland Park.

Jojo Mommy, 7801 Inwood Road, Dallas, 214.912.1858, jojomommy.com.