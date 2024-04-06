The Extraordinary Life of Misunderstood Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Is Examined in William Middleton’s Latest Book

Signature William Middleton-7L-2024-Zazzo_R8A0977
Facetune_06-02-2024-13-05-17
Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 2.48.58 PM
03 Karl Drawing 1942 KL_WMI_CH02_02_DESSIN_CHAMBRE_02
02 Karl:Christiane 1937
04 Karl Class Photo Bad Bramstedt 1947jpg copy
05 Lagerfeld 50s Deauville
06 1975_KL.DES.27_01_10078
08 HC_PE_1983_DP_Photo_Dominique_Issermann_02 copy
10 A Stella Tennant 1996 KL_CH22_01_STENNANT_HC_AH_1996_1997_03 copy 2
07 AG.PHO.1091.1
09 KL_WMI_CH20_01_CSCHIFFER_PUB_PAP_PE_1990_02 copy
01 KL_WMI_CH01_04_CROQUIS_N5_AG.DES.114.8 copy
11 KL.DES.60.2_01_3033 copy
01
14

William Middleton (Photo ©Mathieu Zazzo/Librairie 7L)

02
14

Donatella Benckenstein (right) with William Middleton, author of Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld

03
14

Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld by William Middleton

04
14

The earliest known drawing by Karl Lagerfeld, from 1942, the year he turned nine, a self-portrait, taking a nap in his room, his table crowded with books. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)

05
14

Four-year-old Karl with his six-year-old sister, Christiane, in 1937. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)

06
14

A fourteen-year-old Karl Lagerfeld, very soigné, in the front row of his class photo from Bad Bramstedt, outside of Hamburg. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)

07
14

In the summer of 1956, Karl Lagerfeld at the beach in Deauville with model Victoire Doutreleau—in the original, sitting on the sand on the left, was a young Yves Saint Laurent, who Karl had banished from the photo. (Courtesy William Middleton)

08
14

Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing of the elegant line of Jacques de Bascher, 1975, in Karl’s chateau in Brittany, Grand-Champ. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)

09
14

Ines de la Fressange, reinterpreting the classic style of Gabrielle Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s January 1983 debut for Chanel, photographed by Dominique Issermann. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Dominique Issermann)

10
14

Stella Tennant, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld in the Hôtel Ritz, in Chanel 1996/1997 Fall/Winter Haute Couture. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)

11
14

January 1983, Karl Lagerfeld is named artistic director of Chanel, and is immortalized by Helmut Newton on the mirrored staircase at 31, rue Cambon where Gabrielle Chanel once perched. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris; © The Helmut Newton Foundation)

12
14

Claudia Schiffer, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld for the first time, for the advertising campaign for Chanel 1990 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)

13
14

Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing for Nicole Kidman of a Chanel haute couture evening gown for the Chanel N°5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann in 2004. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)

14
14

In Karl Lagerfeld's reimagining of The Emperor’s New Clothes by Hans Christian Andersen, the poor monarch is off to discover his imaginary clothes, accompanied by his false, fawning court. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)

Signature William Middleton-7L-2024-Zazzo_R8A0977
Facetune_06-02-2024-13-05-17
Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 2.48.58 PM
03 Karl Drawing 1942 KL_WMI_CH02_02_DESSIN_CHAMBRE_02
02 Karl:Christiane 1937
04 Karl Class Photo Bad Bramstedt 1947jpg copy
05 Lagerfeld 50s Deauville
06 1975_KL.DES.27_01_10078
08 HC_PE_1983_DP_Photo_Dominique_Issermann_02 copy
10 A Stella Tennant 1996 KL_CH22_01_STENNANT_HC_AH_1996_1997_03 copy 2
07 AG.PHO.1091.1
09 KL_WMI_CH20_01_CSCHIFFER_PUB_PAP_PE_1990_02 copy
01 KL_WMI_CH01_04_CROQUIS_N5_AG.DES.114.8 copy
11 KL.DES.60.2_01_3033 copy
Fashion / Style

The Extraordinary Life of Misunderstood Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Is Examined in William Middleton’s Latest Book

An Author With Texas Ties Tells His Story From Paris

BY Donatella Benckenstein // 04.05.24
William Middleton (Photo ©Mathieu Zazzo/Librairie 7L)
Donatella Benckenstein (right) with William Middleton, author of Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld
Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld by William Middleton
The earliest known drawing by Karl Lagerfeld, from 1942, the year he turned nine, a self-portrait, taking a nap in his room, his table crowded with books. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)
Four-year-old Karl with his six-year-old sister, Christiane, in 1937. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)
A fourteen-year-old Karl Lagerfeld, very soigné, in the front row of his class photo from Bad Bramstedt, outside of Hamburg. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)
In the summer of 1956, Karl Lagerfeld at the beach in Deauville with model Victoire Doutreleau—in the original, sitting on the sand on the left, was a young Yves Saint Laurent, who Karl had banished from the photo. (Courtesy William Middleton)
Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing of the elegant line of Jacques de Bascher, 1975, in Karl’s chateau in Brittany, Grand-Champ. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)
Ines de la Fressange, reinterpreting the classic style of Gabrielle Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s January 1983 debut for Chanel, photographed by Dominique Issermann. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Dominique Issermann)
Stella Tennant, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld in the Hôtel Ritz, in Chanel 1996/1997 Fall/Winter Haute Couture. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)
January 1983, Karl Lagerfeld is named artistic director of Chanel, and is immortalized by Helmut Newton on the mirrored staircase at 31, rue Cambon where Gabrielle Chanel once perched. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris; © The Helmut Newton Foundation)
Claudia Schiffer, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld for the first time, for the advertising campaign for Chanel 1990 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)
Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing for Nicole Kidman of a Chanel haute couture evening gown for the Chanel N°5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann in 2004. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)
In Karl Lagerfeld's reimagining of The Emperor’s New Clothes by Hans Christian Andersen, the poor monarch is off to discover his imaginary clothes, accompanied by his false, fawning court. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)
1
14

William Middleton (Photo ©Mathieu Zazzo/Librairie 7L)

2
14

Donatella Benckenstein (right) with William Middleton, author of Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld

3
14

Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld by William Middleton

4
14

The earliest known drawing by Karl Lagerfeld, from 1942, the year he turned nine, a self-portrait, taking a nap in his room, his table crowded with books. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)

5
14

Four-year-old Karl with his six-year-old sister, Christiane, in 1937. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)

6
14

A fourteen-year-old Karl Lagerfeld, very soigné, in the front row of his class photo from Bad Bramstedt, outside of Hamburg. (Courtesy Gordian Turk)

7
14

In the summer of 1956, Karl Lagerfeld at the beach in Deauville with model Victoire Doutreleau—in the original, sitting on the sand on the left, was a young Yves Saint Laurent, who Karl had banished from the photo. (Courtesy William Middleton)

8
14

Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing of the elegant line of Jacques de Bascher, 1975, in Karl’s chateau in Brittany, Grand-Champ. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)

9
14

Ines de la Fressange, reinterpreting the classic style of Gabrielle Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s January 1983 debut for Chanel, photographed by Dominique Issermann. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Dominique Issermann)

10
14

Stella Tennant, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld in the Hôtel Ritz, in Chanel 1996/1997 Fall/Winter Haute Couture. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)

11
14

January 1983, Karl Lagerfeld is named artistic director of Chanel, and is immortalized by Helmut Newton on the mirrored staircase at 31, rue Cambon where Gabrielle Chanel once perched. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris; © The Helmut Newton Foundation)

12
14

Claudia Schiffer, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld for the first time, for the advertising campaign for Chanel 1990 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear. (Courtesy © CHANEL / Photo by Karl Lagerfeld)

13
14

Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing for Nicole Kidman of a Chanel haute couture evening gown for the Chanel N°5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann in 2004. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)

14
14

In Karl Lagerfeld's reimagining of The Emperor’s New Clothes by Hans Christian Andersen, the poor monarch is off to discover his imaginary clothes, accompanied by his false, fawning court. (Courtesy Patrimoine de CHANEL, Paris)

Editor’s note: In this new PaperCity series, “Postcards from Paris,” Donatella Benckenstein chronicles her adventures in the French capital. With a Dutch mother and Italian-American diplomat father, Benckenstein was raised all over the world. She was schooled under the French academic and university systems, and anchored herself in Paris, both professionally and privately. Now, this well-traveled sophisticate is back in Paris after living in Houston for more than two decades.

In this first story, Donatella Benckenstein sits down for a Q&A with journalist and acclaimed de Menil biographer William Middleton.

Located in the historically artsy 6th arrondissement of Paris’ Left Bank, which is home to many literary figures and creative icons, is Hotel Lutetia and its striking Le Saint-Germain salon. This seems like the perfect setting to discuss William Middleton’s second biography, Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld.

Published in 2023, this book about the fashion icon, late Chanel creative director and legendary designer is now being translated into a dozen languages and will soon be the object of a Paramount documentary, with Middleton serving as an executive producer for the first time.

Middleton, a friendly Kansas native who started his professional life in New York after studying journalism, approached me with his companion: An adorable French bulldog named Simon, pronounced “See-mon” in French.

Café au lait in hand, we sat down and began the interview.

Donatella Benckenstein (right) with William Middleton, author of <em>Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld</em>
Donatella Benckenstein (right) with William Middleton, author of Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld

Donatella Benckenstein: Tell me how this special project came about?

William Middleton: I have wanted to write a book about Lagerfeld ever since my first encounter with him in 1995.

At that time, I was Paris bureau chief for Fairchild Media, responsible for all fashion-related stories, representing publications such as W and Womens Wear Daily, to name a few. After leaving Paris, I dedicated the following years to writing the de Menil biography Double Vision, which became somewhat of an important artistic reference and comprehensive account on this legendary Houston couple’s life.

Then, following Karl Lagerfeld’s death, I moved here in 2019 with a specific goal in mind: to write the biography of this fashion icon. The writing of Paradise Now took me three and a half years of research and writing. It brought me back to Paris.

We are approaching the fifth anniversary of Lagerfeld’s death. What impression did Monsieur Lagerfeld leave with you when you met him as a younger man back in the nineties?

At that point, he had a harsh image — oversized Yamamoto suits, hand fans — and he had just started to powder his hair. Once I got to know him, though, I said to him: “I have rarely seen someone who has a public image that is harsh and almost unpleasant, but getting to know them, you find out that they are much warmer and kinder, and almost touching.”

And Karl said to that, “It is better that than the opposite, non?”

Karl Lagerfeld adorned the cover of <em>PaperCity</em>'s December 2013 issue. (Self-portrait)
Karl Lagerfeld adorned the cover of PaperCity‘s December 2013 issue. (Self-portrait)

You mention that this is a cultural biography. Can you define what that means?

The book tells the story of his life, but particularly focuses on his cultural and intellectual journey. He was a fashion designer and that was super important to him, but he was also someone who was completely engaged in the culture of his time.

Writing this book required a lot of research. How were you able to access all the facts and data?

I spent many thousands of hours on this book — research, archival reviews, discussions with Chanel representatives, friends of Karl’s, listening to and viewing interviews, combined with my own experience of many years in fashion journalism at a most revolutionary time.

The House of Chanel was, at first, less than excited about the idea. It took some time to convince them, but it grew into a meaningful and productive collaboration, thanks to the contributions of the Chanel archivist dedicated to maintaining the brand’s patrimony. They saw that the work was serious.

It was to be a comprehensive account of Lagerfeld’s entire life, including the pivotal era spent revolutionizing the House of Chanel.

You saw Karl debut the Chanel “Métiers dArt” show in Texas. What was that like?

Karl loved Texas, and the first runway show of the collection “Métiers d’Art,” in 2013 was to be held there. (I thought) “What is the Chanel Paris-Dallas 2013/14 collection going to be like?” So I went there, and it was extraordinary. It was the first time Chanel was launching a collection, under Lagerfeld’s direction, specifically to celebrate and showcase Parisian Couture’s artisans’ work.

The show was preceded by a short film orchestrated by Lagerfeld about the Neiman Marcus award given to Gabrielle Chanel in 1954, after she had relaunched her brand with her comeback collection. Neiman’s had recognized her importance before others did, so there was a reason to do it in Dallas.

The set was made up of vintage cars in an indoor area that looked like an exhibition space, with sawdust on the floors. It resembled a drive-in theatre. Karl was seated with Anna Wintour in the back seat of his car, with Geraldine Page (who played Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel) and Andre Talley in the front.

Lagerfeld’s headquarters were at The Mansion. From there we did a few road trips with Karl and friends to Marfa and to Houston, where we had a Texas-themed party for him at the Menil house.

January 1983, Karl Lagerfeld is named creative director of Chanel, and is immortalized by Helmut Newton on the mirrored staircase at 31, rue Cambon where Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel once perched. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris; © The Helmut Newton Foundation)
January 1983, Karl Lagerfeld is named creative director of Chanel, and is immortalized by Helmut Newton on the mirrored staircase at 31, rue Cambon where Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel once perched. (Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris; © The Helmut Newton Foundation)

Tell me about the last time you saw him.

It was briefly in 2016 at a Paris event. I approached him and said, “I just wanted to let you know that the de Menil book I have been working on is almost finished, and I think it will be good. Once it is finished, I would like to talk to you about doing something with you.”

Then, Karl responded “Hmmm,” and nodded his head up and to the side. He didn’t say “No,” but he certainly didn’t say “Yes.” He did not want a book about himself. . .  and then I later found out that he had cancer, so the last thing he wanted was someone hanging around him trying to get the story when he didn’t want anyone to know he was sick.

How did the book title come about?

On another occasion Karl was pressed further on this matter and asked, “What about your memoirs, are you going to write your memoirs?”

He said, “Hell no, I am not writing memoirs, I am too busy living. I don’t want to write about it.”

At one point in this same conversation, Lagerfeld was reminded that “We write our memoirs also for posterity.” His response was: “La posterité, je m’en fous. Paradise now” (“Posterity I don’t care about at all. Paradise now).”

<em>Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld</em> by William Middleton
Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld by William Middleton

Karl was a visionary; his creativity abounded. What has Karl done for fashion?

As relates to Chanel, he not only saved the brand — he moved it into the 21st century by reviving and transforming this, at the time, fragrance-dominated company into an equally celebrated and revered modern, cutting edge clothing and fashion brand.

Lagerfeld accomplished this in huge strides, at a tremendous scale, in whatever he undertook. He created true excitement at Chanel.

At a time when the artisans, or maisons, who provided their crafts and art to the big Paris design houses were suffering, Chanel — on Lagerfeld’s behalf — started “Paraffection,” a consortium of these artisan companies that continue to deliver amazing work for Haute Couture and Ready to Wear.

It was a way of guaranteeing the survival of some of the oldest crafts in Couture, including handwork embroidery, fabrics, beading, leather goods and other embellishments. The result was the establishment of Le 19 M, a museum-like building that houses several different companies, where a new generation of these artisans works and ensures the future of their specific skills. Chanel continues to hold the “Métiers d’Art” show annually, using all of the artisans to display the brilliance of their craft.

Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing of the elegant line of Jacques de Bascher, 1975, in Karl’s chateau in Brittany, Grand-Champ.<br />(Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)
Karl Lagerfeld’s drawing of the elegant line of Jacques de Bascher, 1975, in Karl’s chateau in Brittany, Grand-Champ.
(Courtesy Patrimoine de Chanel, Paris)

Lagerfeld was remarkable in whatever he did, a true innovator. He had a vision and used all the modern-day communication tools available to us nowadays.

Some might say he went too far, but Karl sensed the idea of social media. The shows became larger. They became social media food. Through spectacles such as the Chanel rocket liftoff at the Grand Palais, Karl harnessed celebrities from all sectors.

He also showed that a designer could do more than just design. He was engaged in photography, an art form which he pursued successfully, and an avid fan of architecture and history.

He even decided to buy a building that had belonged to a French filmmaker on 7 rue de Lille and open a bookstore in front. This, Karl’s studio, is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. Two stories tall, all books, with the skylight reserved for his photography studio.

The studio, now owned by Chanel, is being used for events, book launches and literary evenings. The French version of my book was launched there recently.

All for now, with love from Paris — Paradise Now. 

William Middleton will do a book launch and talk for Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld on Saturday, April 20 from  2 pm to 3 pm, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. For more information and tickets, go here

Then catch William Middleton’s talk, The Art of Biography on Tuesday, April 23 from 10 am to 11:30 am, at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), presented by The Houston Seminar. For more information and tickets, go here.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2020 Stallion Lakes Avenue
Open House
Stallion Lakes
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/6 - 4/7 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

2020 Stallion Lakes Avenue
Hockley, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Kingshill
This property is listed by: Diane Kingshill (713) 300-1449 Email Realtor
2020 Stallion Lakes Avenue
1917 Chippendale Road
Open House
Oak Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/7 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1917 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1917 Chippendale Road
2908 W Lane Drive #C
Open House
Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/7 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2908 W Lane Drive #C
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
2908 W Lane Drive #C
1743 Sunset Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1743 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
1743 Sunset Boulevard
6026 Camellia Street
Glen Cove | Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6026 Camellia Street
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Minter
This property is listed by: Holly Minter (713) 775-7213 Email Realtor
6026 Camellia Street
2915 Mid Lane
Mid Lane | Highland Village
FOR SALE

2915 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
2915 Mid Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X