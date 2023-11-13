Shop Authentic, Pre-Owned Dream Handbags and More at Keeks This Holiday Season

Since 2010, this DFW business has been helping everyone access luxury and find their authentic, pre-owned dream bag.

As you start your holiday shopping, there’s one local, family-owned and operated business that deserves to be at the top of your list: Keeks Designer Handbags. Since 2010, this Dallas business has been helping everyone access luxury and find their authentic, pre-owned dream bag.

At Keeks, it’s all about designer fashion without the attitude. So, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself this holiday season (you deserve it!), look no further than Keeks.

Husband and wife duo Kristen and Robert, alongside Kristen’s father Mark, work together daily to continue to make Keeks a handbag heaven. What started as a tiny store in Collin Creek Mall has evolved into a 10,000-square-foot handbag destination. And they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

Right now, the top-selling brands at Keeks are Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, and Saint Laurent. And, at Keeks, it’s all about authenticity. They offer a 100 percent money-back authenticity guarantee, so you can shop with confidence. While the resale market has grown strong over the past few years, it’s easy for buyers to get duped. And, who wants to get tricked? This is Christmas, not Halloween!

Keeks is passionate about getting real designer items into the hands of their clients. And while they’re committed to 100 percent authenticity, you don’t have to take their word for it. Keeks uses third-party authentication on all of its luxury pieces, including the service Entrupy.

The team at Keeks loves helping their clients find the perfect bag for a loved one during the holidays, a piece to commemorate hitting a goal or celebrating a milestone, or other special occasions.

This holiday season, Keeks has lots of gift options under $500, including wallets, bag charms, scarves, jewelry, and sunglasses. All their items can also be found online, and clients can pick up either in-store or ship to their homes. There’s truly something for everyone on your list.

You can shop in-store in Plano or online here.