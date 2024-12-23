SoCal Favorite Quietly Opens Its First Texas Store In River Oaks District — L’Agence Brings Its Chic Styles & Beloved Denim to Houston

The Karma Sequin Maxi Dress is a New Year's Eve dazzler available at L'Agence.

L'Agence coated denim is a popular option for those who want transition pieces.

The signature butterfly print is a nod to the Cockrell Butterfly Center at The Houston Museum of Natural Science.

L'Agence shoes and candles are among the finds at the new Houston boutique.

The 1,335 square-foot Houston boutique joins the brand’s other locations in the U.S., including New York and Los Angeles.

L'Agence is known for its wide range of denim styles.

L’Agence is touted as “Southern California meets a Parisian sensibility.” And that just may be the right blend for Houstonians to j’adore the brand’s sunny, sexy and timeless style. L’Agence quietly opened its first ever Texas store in River Oaks District, letting its ready-to-wear collection, including its much-beloved denim, do the talking.

The new 1,335 square-foot Houston store joins L’Agence’s other locations in the United States, including New York and Los Angeles stores. There are also two international flagship stores in Paris and Seoul, South Korea.

Local devotees who routinely buy L’Agence’s clothes in local department stores have eagerly anticipated a Houston boutique devoted to the brand.

“We have a dedicated following in Houston, and by offering our full lifestyle of categories allows her to shop the entire breadth of L’Agence in one location,” L’Agence chairman and co-founder Jeff Rudes says.

The new boutique sits alongside other contemporary ready-to-wear brands, such as Veronica Beard, in the now Tilman Fertitta-owned River Oaks District. L’Agence draws shoppers into its sleek space with a full range of seasonal dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, footwear and accessories. New York-based Paul Bennett Architecture designed the new Houston store with a sitting area and spacious dressing rooms.

L’Agence store manager Annie Welling believes that the timing is perfect for the Lone Star launch.

“Houston has really put themselves on the map with luxury retail,” Welling says. “River Oaks District is just alive and it’s doing so much. We’re a California brand with this Parisian influence, and Texas is just such a melting pot of diversity. So it’s a great fit.

“The people who shop us in Saks and Neiman’s tell us they have been waiting to have this here. It’s really special.”

Knowing they wanted to head to Texas, L’Agence officials identified prints and colors that simply had to be stocked at the River Oaks District store, including an organically moody butterfly print found on the Zaria Silk Mini Dress and bright pops of fuchsia seen in everything from a fitted lace blazer to signature coated denim. The butterfly print was a nod to the Cockrell Butterfly Center at The Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Denim has always been a L’Agence signature, and the new location doesn’t disappoint with its extensive selection, including wide-leg, low-rise, skinny, straight, flare, bootcut and coated options.

Not sure of sizing or fit? All sales associates are product experts and can, with an erudite eye, pull the styles and sizes for each body style and preference. Expect premium, classic and specialty selections at this new shop in River Oaks District.

Welling notes that coated and light denim are especially popular with shoppers, popping into the store for gifts or personal shopping for parties, vacations and work staples.

“Coated denim really draws people to L’Agence,” she says. “You want to feel like you’re in a jean, but you have an elevated look that is a good transition piece. You can go to lunch with girlfriends, throw on a blazer, change shoes and go to a night event.

“We all want to look great. But we also want simplicity, don’t we?”

Belts (which are flying out of the store), shoes, boots and the recently launched candle collection are among other goodies at Houston’s new L’Agence store. Not surprisingly, Houston shoppers are flocking to the bold, colorful shoe styles.

As spring approaches, L’Agence will get involved with Houston events and partnerships, with the goal of introducing the luxe label to new audiences.

Let the parties begin!