Le Spur and Le Snap Provide a Modern Spin on Western Fashion in Fort Worth

A few years ago, Fort Worth native Janis Brous noticed how many luxury boot companies existed, seemingly overnight. From Beyonce to Post Malone to the pages of Vogue, it seemed like everyone in the fashion world embraced the Western aesthetic.

As a lifelong attendee of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Brous, who says she “could go to the rodeo every single night,” decided to capitalize on the moment.

“I wanted to come up with some kind of jewelry for boots because I thought people would like to adorn their boots with something symbolic of their life,” Brous recalls.

Brous created her brand, Le Spur, which offers 10 different designs of decorative spurs. Made of sterling silver and priced at $2,500, Le Spur continues to catch the attention of many Fort Worth fashionistas, as well as some musicians.

“They’re boot jewelry, not a working spur,” Brous explains. The special order statement jewelry is “perfect to wear to the rodeo, or a party, or just for fun.” Someone came up to Brous recently and said, “I saw your spurs on someone at a party, and I’ve got to have the Horned Frogs!”

The grandmother of eight didn’t stop with spurs, either.

When Brous noticed an abundance of pearl snap shirts in her husband’s closet, she asked if she could have them.

“They were too Western-y for me, so I worked with a tailor on a new silhouette.” Transforming the vintage men’s shirt into a ladies’ cropped ruffle top, Brous (along with her tailor) breathed new life into her husband’s vintage pearl snaps.

To Brous’ surprise and delight, a lot of other women wanted something similar — a vintage, worn-in Western-style shirt in a modern, feminine silhouette. Le Snap was born!

Fort Worth’s Chieffalo Americana “showcases a highly curated collection of vintage western, new Americana and contemporary emerging brands.” For the past nine months, the store has sold Le Spur spurs and Le Snap tops, including at their pop-up at Bowie House. The shirts have been so popular that Brous struggles to keep up with the demand.

Brous enlists the help of fellow Fort Worth native Daniel Wright to chain stitch western phrases on the back of the Le Snap tops, including “Howdy,” “Let’s Rodeo,” “Yee-Haw,” and “Giddy Up.”

Brous sources the vintage pearl snaps (including flannels and a lot of Wranglers) all over, from eBay to thrift stores… and everywhere in between. Prices range from $375 to $495, depending on the shirt. When asked what styles are most popular, Brous quickly replied, “Anything that works with a school color!” The Red Raiders want red, the Longhorns want burnt orange, and, of course, the Horned Frogs go crazy for anything purple.

Custom requests are handled on a one-off basis. “When a customer asks if they can bring in their dad’s shirt, I can’t say no,” Brous says.

She adds a Le Snap label inside the transformed top, but keeps the old brand tag, too. “I try not to take anything authentic off the shirt,” Brous says.

The brand’s tagline summarizes its ethos perfectly— “For a big change on the range!”

Shop both Le Spur and Le Snap at Chieffalo Americana, as well as in a pop-up booth at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.