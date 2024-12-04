fbpx
Bowie House Fall 2024
Bowie House Fall 2024 Lela Rose
Bowie House Fall 2024
Bowie House Fall 2024
01
04

Today, Lela Rose debuted a festive holiday collaboration with Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. (Courtesy)

02
04

The reversible tree skirt features black-and-white gingham on one side.

03
04

And Lela Rose Ranch's signature toile on the other.

04
04

The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December.

Bowie House Fall 2024
Bowie House Fall 2024 Lela Rose
Bowie House Fall 2024
Bowie House Fall 2024
Fashion / Shopping

Lela Rose Debuts New Holiday Collection With Fort Worth’s Bowie House Hotel

An Exclusive Holiday Bow and Tree Skirt Found Only in Cowtown

BY // 12.04.24
Today, Lela Rose debuted a festive holiday collaboration with Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. (Courtesy)
The reversible tree skirt features black-and-white gingham on one side.
And Lela Rose Ranch's signature toile on the other.
The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December.
1
4

Today, Lela Rose debuted a festive holiday collaboration with Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. (Courtesy)

2
4

The reversible tree skirt features black-and-white gingham on one side.

3
4

And Lela Rose Ranch's signature toile on the other.

4
4

The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December.

Last month, acclaimed American fashion designer Lela Rose celebrated the reopening of her Highland Park Village boutique in Dallas with an intimate dinner that brought together Rose’s closest coterie of cowgirls and comrades.

The store’s aesthetic — a cinematic homage to the grandeur of the West — and introduction of the Lela Rose Ranch (LRR) collection to the Dallas market underscored that you can take the designer out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the designer.

It’s no surprise that Rose felt the tug to travel just a little further west. Today, the brand debuted a festive holiday collaboration with Fort Worth’s Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection.

A luxurious urban oasis that perfectly bottles the spirit of Fort Worth, Bowie House simply feels like the place where Rose would kick up her boots for a Paloma at the end of a December day.

Bowie House Fall 2024 Lela Rose
The partnership includes a reversible tree skirt ($695) with a black-and-white gingham on one side and LRR’s signature toile on the other. (Courtesy)

Available exclusively at Bowie House, the ideal partnership includes a reversible tree skirt ($695) with a black-and-white gingham on one side and LRR’s signature toile on the other. The “Reyrosa” toile features Western motifs unique to Rose’s family ranch just outside of Cowtown. I particularly love the tree skirt’s scalloped edge, and the reversible prints offer two styling options to complement your holiday decor as it evolves over time. As she does with clothing, Rose designs pieces that are meant to last.

In addition, Rose designed a versatile holiday bow ($125), which also features the Reyrosa toile. Delicate beading adorns the edges, adding a chic Western touch. I like the versatility of the bow. Sure, one could wear it in their hair or use it as an elegant napkin ring at your dream holiday tablescape. Why not take note of Rose’s own sartorial choices, though, and wear it as a bolo tie?

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024

From December 4 through 7, find Rose at Bowie House showcasing additional pieces from the LRR collection, which is rooted in her Texas upbringing and inspired by her passion for the West. Rodeo season is quickly approaching, after all.

The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December, and we suggest ordering a hot toddy at the hotel’s stunning bar and getting cozy by the fire afterward. Sit a spell. We think Lela Rose would.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
6515 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6515 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
6515 Glendora Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Dallas, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
3836 Villanova Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3836 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3836 Villanova Street
3708 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3708 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3708 Greenbrier Drive
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X