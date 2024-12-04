Lela Rose Debuts New Holiday Collection With Fort Worth’s Bowie House Hotel

The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December.

Last month, acclaimed American fashion designer Lela Rose celebrated the reopening of her Highland Park Village boutique in Dallas with an intimate dinner that brought together Rose’s closest coterie of cowgirls and comrades.

The store’s aesthetic — a cinematic homage to the grandeur of the West — and introduction of the Lela Rose Ranch (LRR) collection to the Dallas market underscored that you can take the designer out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the designer.

It’s no surprise that Rose felt the tug to travel just a little further west. Today, the brand debuted a festive holiday collaboration with Fort Worth’s Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection.

A luxurious urban oasis that perfectly bottles the spirit of Fort Worth, Bowie House simply feels like the place where Rose would kick up her boots for a Paloma at the end of a December day.

Available exclusively at Bowie House, the ideal partnership includes a reversible tree skirt ($695) with a black-and-white gingham on one side and LRR’s signature toile on the other. The “Reyrosa” toile features Western motifs unique to Rose’s family ranch just outside of Cowtown. I particularly love the tree skirt’s scalloped edge, and the reversible prints offer two styling options to complement your holiday decor as it evolves over time. As she does with clothing, Rose designs pieces that are meant to last.

In addition, Rose designed a versatile holiday bow ($125), which also features the Reyrosa toile. Delicate beading adorns the edges, adding a chic Western touch. I like the versatility of the bow. Sure, one could wear it in their hair or use it as an elegant napkin ring at your dream holiday tablescape. Why not take note of Rose’s own sartorial choices, though, and wear it as a bolo tie?

Gifts For Everyone Swipe

















Next

From December 4 through 7, find Rose at Bowie House showcasing additional pieces from the LRR collection, which is rooted in her Texas upbringing and inspired by her passion for the West. Rodeo season is quickly approaching, after all.

The partnership exclusives will be available at Bowie House throughout the month of December, and we suggest ordering a hot toddy at the hotel’s stunning bar and getting cozy by the fire afterward. Sit a spell. We think Lela Rose would.