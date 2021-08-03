_92A1178
louis-vuitton-tambour-street-diver-watches-and-jewelry–QBB173_PM1_Worn view
_92A1135
_92A1036
louis-vuitton-imagination-fragrances–LP0219_PM1_Interior view
The new Louis Vuitton men’s store in the Houston Galleria is the first in Texas.
_92A0937
Louis Vuitton opens its first men's store in Texas at the Houston Galleria. It is the sixth men's store in the house's U.S. portfolio. The VIP lounge features armchairs by Joseph-Andre Motte for Steiner.

The new Louis Vuitton men's store in the Houston Galleria occupies a strategic corner in the Houston Galleria I between Ferragamo and Gucci.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Street Driver timepiece

The new Louis Vuitton men's store in the Houston Galleria is the first in Texas and features a vintage foosball table.

Louis Vuitton Evidence, the best-selling sunglasses of 2010 are available in the Galleria men's store

Louis Vuitton men's boutique embraces the maison's heritage with iconic mid-century furnishings and contemporary art by Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi.

The Louis Vuitton men's store in the Houston Galleria carries a full line of fragrances including Imagination.

The new Louis Vuitton men's store in the Houston Galleria is the first in Texas.

In celebration of Louis Vuitton's 200th birthday, the house has a number of creative initiatives in the works including a video game titled Louis, The Game and featuring the house's mascot Vivienne.

The new Louis Vuitton men's store in the Houston Galleria is the first in Texas.

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021

Louis Vuitton Epi leather foosball table

Fashion / Shopping

New Louis Vuitton Store in Houston Galleria is a True Texas First — This Men’s Haven is Already Drawing Crowds

A Land of Luxury With Nods to History

BY // 08.03.21
Only days before Louis Vuitton announced global celebrations of the 200th anniversary on the founder’s birth, the French legacy brand opened the doors on its new posh men’s boutique in the Houston Galleria — the brand’s first men’s store in Texas. And, yes, the lines are already forming along the stanchions that limit access to the boutique that is a showcase dedicated to the Louis Vuitton universe.

As writer Steven Hempel notes in the latest PaperCity print magazine, the store serves as  “a destination representing house philosophies embodied by its ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, travel, and fragrance. Meant to serve as an international destination, the new LV store mixes local heritage, culture, and arts with its own distinct identity.”

That unique character thrives in each of the six Louis Vuitton men’s stores in the United States.

The colorful Houston boutique embraces the maison‘s heritage with iconic mid-century furnishings including Pierre Paulin’s pumpkin chairs and stools, a ceramic side table by Parisian designer Mado Jolain, and a pair of armchairs by Joseph-Andre Motte for Steiner in the VIP room. A limited edition Louis Vuitton Epi leather foosball table adds a touch of classic gaming fun. Contemporary notes are provided by remixed digital photography from Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi.

“The design echoes Vuitton: New meets old, cool meets cool, all presented for an engaging sensory experience,” Hempel writes.

Houston’s Louis Vuitton Merchandise

New and classic Louis Vuitton styles beckon the savvy dresser at this new Houston store. The Fall Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection from men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh sets a cool, chic tone with flowing floor length coats, pinstripe suits, man skirts and loads of emerald green. The full stable of LV accessories is also on display.

Summer Essentials

Luxury shoppers will find a full suite of men’s watches, including the newly launched Tambour Street Diver collection as well as a full fragrance counter offering colognes by Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The chic inventory includes reintroduction of 2010’s best-selling Evidence sunglasses, a selection from the new Christopher leather-goods collection and an on-site hot-stamping service which offers clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of leather goods.

Bicentennial Fun

Born on August 4, 1821, Louis Vuitton departed home on foot at the age of 14 and walked to Paris, a journey that took two years, one that two centuries later provides inspiration for a host of creative initiatives highlighting how the vision of the founder lives on.

“Louis’ coming-of-age tale, that of a risk-taking, innovative, natural leader defines the maison he founded and advances us into the future,” Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO Michael Burke says in a statement. “Through the disruptive and dynamic initiatives of Louis 200, we can appreciate how Louis was a figure of his time – and of ours.”

Beginning in October, LV devotees can delve into a fictionalized novel on the life of the founder, written by French author Caroline Bongrand and published by Gallimard. The documentary Looking for Louis retraces the story of the young pioneer.

The bicentennial celebration, Louis 200, will include the launch of a video game called Louis The Game this Wednesday, August 4. The game features the Louis Vuitton mascot Vivienne and combines advanced animation with centuries of heritage as players travel through six action-packed imaginary worlds. Look for the app on Apple and Google Play.

X