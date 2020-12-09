Louis Vuitton miami art basel
This year Vuitton set up shop at its temporary residency with the installation to showcase the house’s creative chops

The installation makes use of bespoke LV shipping containers, oversized inflatables and an interactive approach using Augmented Reality via QR codes

The Miami art installation marks the second iteration of Virgil Abloh’s LV2054 Capsule Collection which focuses on performance inspired technical clothing.

A model showcases a design on the runway during the Louis Vuitton Men 2021 spring-summer show at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

A look from the LVXNBA Collection

This Louis Vuitton 2021 Collection continues Vuitton’s efforts towards upcycling through the use of recycled materials.

Virgil Abloh x Ikea

Fashion / Style

Keeping the Art and Fashion Fun Alive — Louis Vuitton’s Traveling Art Installation Brings Magic to the Miami Design District

The Adventures of Zoooom Light Up 2020

BY Stephen Hempel // 12.09.20
The customary migration of the art world to South Florida for the glam festivities of Art Basel Miami Beach may not be happening this year due to COVID-19. But Louis Vuitton is still embracing the art filled, lively area with the launch of an impressive Miami Design District art installation. It comes in conjunction with Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh’s latest capsule collection, LV2054, along with the house’s Spring-Summer 2021 Collection for men.

This year, Vuitton has set up shop in  a temporary residency in the outdoor space at Jungle Plaza. The eye-catching installation showcases Louis Vuitton’s creative chops while letting visitors preview and pre-order looks in advance of their launch at boutiques worldwide.

The installation makes use of bespoke LV shipping containers, oversized inflatables and an interactive approach using Augmented Reality via QR codes. It also marks the North American debut of The Adventures of Zoooom and friends. The animated short and its characters were conceptualized by Abloh and first debuted at 2020 Digital Fashion Week in Paris. The story follows the animated stowaways as they move from one fashion destination to the next. Having already traveled to Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo, the friends’ Miami arrival reinforces Louis Vuitton’s messaging of inclusion across cultures and borders. It also gives visitors an opportunity to get interactive with the brand.

From Miami, the Zoooom crew will travel to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and finally Mexico City.

Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Men’s Collection, which debuted in Miami last weekend, continues Vuitton’s efforts towards upcycling through the use of recycled materials while also revisiting some of the studio’s existing ideas and marked the second iteration of Abloh’s LV2054 Capsule Collection. Focused on a performance inspired technical clothing, this year’s collection expands on the urban/technical fusion wear that initially launched in 2019 and continues the approach of multi-functional experimental garments.

Taking its cues from skiwear, the performance tech blends urban looks and technical materials in an effort to produce truly multi-climactic clothing and adaptable essentials.

To see more of Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Temporary Residency in the Miami Design District, follow along at #LVMiamiMens.

