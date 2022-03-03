LoveShackFancy Houston
LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen celebrates her new Houston store in a ruffled dress.

The new River Oaks District boutique is a floral fantasy, bathed in pink.

LoveShackFancy boots--just in time for rodeo.

Rodeo gear are among the LoveShackFancy accessories.

The grand opening weekend was full of treats and live music.

Shoppers turned out for the LoveShackFancy opening.

Plenty of pink at the LoveShackFancy opening.

The LoveShackFancy interiors feels like an elegant boudoir.

Renton Pullover in Pearl Blush and Idra Dress in Hot Pink Cherry.

Leilani Dress in Fairytale Printed.

Azreal Dress in Deep Cotton Candy, Deeba Dress in Lilac Fusion, Vinnie Dress in Purple Dawn.

Sharelle Gown shows off LoveShackFancy's Blue Shell dress.

Teresa Gown in Candy Pink.

Helena Dress in Ivory Shores and Keoni Cardigan in Blue Bells Bouquet.

LoveShackFancy's American Girl collaboration launched March 3.

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Buzzy New LoveShackFancy Store Brings a Whole Pink World to River Oaks District

Inside Rebecca Hessel Cohen's Land of Pastel Party Wonders

BY // 03.03.22
LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen celebrates her new Houston store in a ruffled dress.

The new River Oaks District boutique is a floral fantasy, bathed in pink.

LoveShackFancy boots--just in time for rodeo.

Rodeo gear are among the LoveShackFancy accessories.

The grand opening weekend was full of treats and live music.

Shoppers turned out for the LoveShackFancy opening.

Plenty of pink at the LoveShackFancy opening.

The LoveShackFancy interiors feels like an elegant boudoir.

Renton Pullover in Pearl Blush and Idra Dress in Hot Pink Cherry.

Leilani Dress in Fairytale Printed.

Azreal Dress in Deep Cotton Candy, Deeba Dress in Lilac Fusion, Vinnie Dress in Purple Dawn.

Sharelle Gown shows off LoveShackFancy's Blue Shell dress.

Teresa Gown in Candy Pink.

Helena Dress in Ivory Shores and Keoni Cardigan in Blue Bells Bouquet.

LoveShackFancy's American Girl collaboration launched March 3.

The power of pink ruled at the LoveShackFancy grand opening in River Oaks District. Vintage vibes and pastel panache welcomed the crowds of women who flocked to LoveShackFancy’s first Houston store for the opportunity to meet founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen and shop her floral-fueled spring collection. 

This new Houston store becomes the third LoveShackFancy in Texas. Cohen, who is also LoveShackFancy’s creative director, felt the same energy in Houston as she did in Dallas and Austin on a visit to the Bayou City. It wasn’t long before Cohen set her sights opening a new LoveShackFancy in the city.

“I fell in love with this jewel box of a space and knew it would be perfect for LoveShackFancy,” Cohen tells PaperCity.

The corner space was previously home to Chopard and Cohen maintained some design elements of the jewelry store’s design in her new 1,112-square foot boutique.  

Cohen launched LoveShackFancy in 2013 after designing bridesmaids’ dresses for her wedding that were not only beautiful and romantic, but also practical. Those early designs allowed for movement and comfort, but also femininity. Now, LoveShackFancy blends classic materials with modern design.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic definitely seems to resonate with the Houston shopper. Cohen celebrated the grand opening with a slew of happenings, including live music, treats and well-timed pieces like boots with sparkle and sass. The River Oaks District boutique was packed with women of all ages in florals and pastels, eager to explore the new collection. 

“I love Texas girls,” Cohen says. “I asked myself: ‘Why did it take so long?’ They are so fun and energetic and ready to have a good time. It’s always a party every time we are in Texas.” 

The spring collection is heavy on party looks ranging from garden variety to beachy wedding wear. Named “Pathway of Flowers,” the collection’s dresses, skirts and cardigans pay homage to garden parties throughout the decades and Monet’s Le Jardin de l’artiste à Giverny. It’s a mélange of ruffles, lace, pastels and florals that feel optimistic and beg to be worn for a vacation or party.  

Ask Cohen about her favorite spring pieces, and you can tell it’s one of those pick your favorite child scenarios.  

“I love polka dots and anything ruffles,” Cohen says. “Our cardigans with the cherries and strawberries are so cute and look good on everyone.”

She wore the Renton Pullover atop a pink ruffled dress on her Houston visit, but flipped the sweater backward so the strawberry buttons cascaded down her back.

LoveShackFancy and Collaboration Fever 

While LoveShackFancy continues to expand its well-heeled footprint in cities across the country, Cohen is also sticking with another successful business plan. Collaborating with other brands in various segments. LoveShackFancy’s 2020 collaboration with Target sold out almost immediately and the brand is pairing with Superga Footwear for the fourth year. In April, Cohen launches a collaboration with Sophia Webster.

It’s hard to imagine a more complementary collaboration than LoveShackFancy and the bows, butterflies and pastels of Sophia Webster.

More recently, LoveShackFancy launched a collab for pint-sized fashion darlings and American Girl. Cohen’s daughters are 6 and 9, and during the heart of COVID, her daughter Scarlett made clothing for her American Girl dolls with LoveShackFancy fabric scraps. American Girl reached out to Cohen about a collaboration and the results are darling dresses for girls, their dolls and their mothers too. 

“It’s really cute mix-and-match. I am excited about it,” Cohen says. 

It’s the latest, but certainly won’t be the last partnering for LoveShackFancy. Cohen was mum on other 2022 pairings, but no matter what brand is next, you can be sure there will always be plenty of pink energy to go around.

