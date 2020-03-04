Carlos & Luvi Wheelock
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
St. patrick’s cathedral in new york city
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock family
01
08

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock were engaged on the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, seen here a number of years and two daughters later. (Facebook photo)

02
08

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
08

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Children's Assessment Center Art Party in 2019. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
08

Luvi & Carlos Wheelock at the B.B. Lemon opening in 2018.

05
08

A beautiful vignette in Atrium Ready to Wear and Casa de Novia Bridal Couture

06
08

Wedding gowns on display at Casa de Novia

07
08

It was on the steps of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral that Carlos Wheelock proposed to Luvi Gonzalez.

08
08

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock and their daughters on vacation in 2018.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
St. patrick’s cathedral in new york city
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock family
Fashion / Weddings

Sweet Houston Power Couple Lives a New York Engagement Dream — Luvi & Carlos Wheelock and a St. Patrick’s Surprise

Manhattan and a Winter of Love

BY // 03.03.20
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock were engaged on the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, seen here a number of years and two daughters later. (Facebook photo)
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Children's Assessment Center Art Party in 2019. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luvi & Carlos Wheelock at the B.B. Lemon opening in 2018.
A beautiful vignette in Atrium Ready to Wear and Casa de Novia Photo by Leah Wilson
Wedding gowns on display at Casa de Novia
It was on the steps of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral that Carlos Wheelock proposed to Luvi Gonzalez.
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock and their daughters on vacation in 2018.
1
8

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock were engaged on the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, seen here a number of years and two daughters later. (Facebook photo)

2
8

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
8

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Children's Assessment Center Art Party in 2019. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
8

Luvi & Carlos Wheelock at the B.B. Lemon opening in 2018.

5
8

A beautiful vignette in Atrium Ready to Wear and Casa de Novia Bridal Couture

6
8

Wedding gowns on display at Casa de Novia

7
8

It was on the steps of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral that Carlos Wheelock proposed to Luvi Gonzalez.

8
8

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock and their daughters on vacation in 2018.

For a young lady, who had been visiting New York for as long as she could remember, Luvi Gonzalez was not one to be surprised in the Big Apple. But Carlos Wheelock was determined to pop the question to his then 24-year-old lady love as a total surprise.

Carlos, head of energy business development with Vitol, planned a weekend trip to New York for himself and  his steady gal, founder of Casa de Novia Bridal Couture and Atrium Ready to War. The couple had oodles of friends living in Manhattan so the schedule that Carlos had planned was pretty open with plenty of time for catching up with pals.

“Before we left, he gave me the sweetest itinerary which had a lot of free time Friday and Saturday but a very booked Sunday,” Luvi recalls.

They had brunch with friends that Sunday and were soon on their way for a matinee performance of Chicago.

“We got in the cab and our cab driver (perhaps clairvoyant) looked back at us and told us it was going to be a special day,” Luvi remembers.  “And then he starting singing to us what sounded like a lovely song but it was in another language so we can’t say for sure.”

In the theater, as is New York City’s wont in winter, it was steaming hot. Luvi kept asking if Carlos didn’t want take his jacket. But he insisted he was fine.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

After the theater performance, Carlos said that he was going to take her some place special for dinner, a place in Midtown, around St. Patrick’s Cathedral. But no. She wasn’t buying that.

“I have been going to New York since I can remember and I can assure you that at age 24,” Luvi tells PaperCity. “I knew every chic place to have dinner and none of those were around St. Patrick’s.”

The driver dropped them off at the cathedral. Carlos walked her up the steps and popped his proposal.

“After a very quick ‘Yes,’ we went to celebrate together at The Soho Grand with steak, frites and champagne. It was truly magical,” Luvi concludes.

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X