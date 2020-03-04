Sweet Houston Power Couple Lives a New York Engagement Dream — Luvi & Carlos Wheelock and a St. Patrick’s Surprise

It was on the steps of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral that Carlos Wheelock proposed to Luvi Gonzalez.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock were engaged on the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, seen here a number of years and two daughters later. (Facebook photo)

For a young lady, who had been visiting New York for as long as she could remember, Luvi Gonzalez was not one to be surprised in the Big Apple. But Carlos Wheelock was determined to pop the question to his then 24-year-old lady love as a total surprise.

Carlos, head of energy business development with Vitol, planned a weekend trip to New York for himself and his steady gal, founder of Casa de Novia Bridal Couture and Atrium Ready to War. The couple had oodles of friends living in Manhattan so the schedule that Carlos had planned was pretty open with plenty of time for catching up with pals.

“Before we left, he gave me the sweetest itinerary which had a lot of free time Friday and Saturday but a very booked Sunday,” Luvi recalls.

They had brunch with friends that Sunday and were soon on their way for a matinee performance of Chicago.

“We got in the cab and our cab driver (perhaps clairvoyant) looked back at us and told us it was going to be a special day,” Luvi remembers. “And then he starting singing to us what sounded like a lovely song but it was in another language so we can’t say for sure.”

In the theater, as is New York City’s wont in winter, it was steaming hot. Luvi kept asking if Carlos didn’t want take his jacket. But he insisted he was fine.

Carlos & Luvi Wheelock at the Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

After the theater performance, Carlos said that he was going to take her some place special for dinner, a place in Midtown, around St. Patrick’s Cathedral. But no. She wasn’t buying that.

“I have been going to New York since I can remember and I can assure you that at age 24,” Luvi tells PaperCity. “I knew every chic place to have dinner and none of those were around St. Patrick’s.”

The driver dropped them off at the cathedral. Carlos walked her up the steps and popped his proposal.

“After a very quick ‘Yes,’ we went to celebrate together at The Soho Grand with steak, frites and champagne. It was truly magical,” Luvi concludes.