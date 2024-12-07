Dressing Hollywood’s It Girls and Regular Moms Too — Markarian Designer Alexandra O’Neill Reaches For the Stars

Guests enjoyed champagne and shopping while at the Markarian Trunk Show with designer Alexandra O'Neill benefiting the Houston Ballet.

First Lady Jill Biden with the Alexandra O’Neill ensemble that she wore for President Joe Biden's inauguration. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

Fashion designer Alexandra O’Neill likes to pair her It Girl crown with vintage sweaters worn over one of her richly textured Markarian dresses for a style that’s approachable, classic and feminine.

A favorite of celebrities (more on that later) and women who appreciate the beauty of lush fabrics and timeless design with a twist, O’Neill is more than fashion’s current It Girl. She’s a Girl’s Girl, confirmed by not only her collection, but also her flock of friends and family who are always top of mind throughout the design process and her Instagram, which immediately feels sincere and full of authentic life moments.

“I put every single piece on myself, and I wear every single piece,” O’Neill tells PaperCity. “I think lends itself to other people feeling great in it. I want other women to feel great too. My biggest rule is that everybody feels beautiful in whatever they wear, whether it’s my dress or somebody else’s.”

O’Neill launched the Markarian label in 2017, aptly naming the brand after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies. There’s shimmer, shin, and movement in each piece, a reflection of O’Neill’s vision. Her aesthetic is a match made in the stars for Tootsies, where she held an evening wear trunk show.

The collection will be available at Tootsies moving forward. Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious immediately knew Markarian was perfect for Tootsies and its clientele, who embrace color and craft — and have a calendar full of must-dress events.

“Besides the fact she’s on top of the world, the collection is very beautiful and romantic. It has a vintage feel that’s all about quality, workmanship, texture and color. It’s a perfect marriage,” Armanious notes.

The feeling is mutual, with O’Neill gushing, it’s ‘been a dream to be at Tootsies.”

The fabrics truly do require a moment to take in. Textures mingle with soft shapes and a mix of colors. O’Neil’s love affair with each piece starts at the beginning of the process, carrying through to the finished garment. Markarian is designed and produced in New York, but much of the fabric is sourced from France or Italy.

“One of my favorite parts of designing is choosing fabric and I also custom design a lot of fabrics, so I’ll do a custom bead worker embroidery every season,” O’Neill says. “I am the sole designer of Markarian, so time is limited. Now and then, maybe I’ve run out of time to do that, but I truly enjoy designing fabrics and picking fabrics.”

Raised in Colorado, O’Neill was taught to sew at 10 by her grandmother Gigi. That gives her collection a deep personal connection. She admits to a “bit of a vintage problem,” but it’s evident her love of the past influences the future. Dress shapes are flattering and bold, ideal for luncheons, cocktails, or a glamorous night out.

And the Girl’s Girl invisible thread? It’s there too.

“When I launched the company, I was thinking about things I wanted to wear, things that my friends and mom wanted to wear,”O’Neill says. “I was making clothing for my grandmother so I try to keep those women in my life in mind. And they are the people I design for.”

Markarian’s Hollywood Celebrity Love

Hollywood’s slew of It Girls have taken notice of Markarian. The golden list of celebrity devotees is who’s who that reads like a cover call sheet for Vanity Fair. Kate Hudson, Beanie Feldstein, Constance Wu, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Priyanka Chopra and Lizzo are all among her devotees. Before flying to Houston Wednesday, O’Neil and her team dressed actress Emily Mortimer in the Allegra Silver Sequin Belted Duster for the 2024 Gotham Awards.

O’Neill’s most notable fashion date was January 20th, 2021, when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom-made cerulean dress and tweed coat to President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Made in New York City’s Garment Center, the ensemble was an ode to American fashion, putting O’Neill squarely in the fashion consciousness.

The designer’s own closet is a mix of vintage finds and her own designs. With the holidays in full swing, she is looking forward to celebrating while decked out in the Farrah Gold Brocade Midi Dress.

“It’s one of my personal favorites,” O’Neill says. “It has such a beautiful texture and sheen, and it’s very holiday appropriate without being too in your face. It feels good on and is wearable.”

A shining, glowing dress, one of her current collection crushes? It’s a fitting favorite for a designer for whom the sky is the limit.