New Houston Fashion Label Debuts, Gets Ready for a Runway Houston Moment — Brandon Kafarela Keeps It Timeless and Bold

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00023 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00103 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00219 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00347 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00359 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00397 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Anessa (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00414 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Charity (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Jacqueleen (2) (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Miles (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Nehemiah (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Sabrina (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Stephanie (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Tyler (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Victoria (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00012 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00488 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
01
21

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

02
21

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

03
21

Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

04
21

(Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

05
21

The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

06
21

The fashion of MOLLY x NIKO is inspired by the designer's time biking the city and working on film sets. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

07
21

Brandon Kafarela addresses models before the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

08
21

Laura Paige Brightwell (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

09
21

Anessa Guess (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

10
21

Danielle Hoffmeyer (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

11
21

Charity Cain (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

12
21

Jacqueleen Segovia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

13
21

Miles Payne (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

14
21

Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

15
21

Sabrina Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

16
21

Stephanie Bension (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

17
21

Tyler Waud (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

18
21

Victoria Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

19
21

MOLLY x NIKO Designer Brandon Kafarela (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

20
21

The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

21
21

Brandon Kafarela with his grandmother, Molly Kafarela, whom the brand is partly named after. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00023 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00103 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00219 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00347 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00359 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00397 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Anessa (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00414 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Charity (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Jacqueleen (2) (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Miles (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Nehemiah (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Sabrina (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Stephanie (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Tyler (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Victoria (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00012 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
ALP00488 (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Fashion / Style

New Houston Fashion Label Debuts, Gets Ready for a Runway Houston Moment — Brandon Kafarela Keeps It Timeless and Bold

Earth Tones and Effortless Style Take Centerstage

BY // 10.26.22
photography Alexander Le'jo
MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
(Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The fashion of MOLLY x NIKO is inspired by the designer's time biking the city and working on film sets. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Brandon Kafarela addresses models before the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Laura Paige Brightwell (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Anessa Guess (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Danielle Hoffmeyer (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Charity Cain (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Jacqueleen Segovia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Miles Payne (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Sabrina Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Stephanie Bension (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Tyler Waud (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Victoria Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
MOLLY x NIKO Designer Brandon Kafarela (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
Brandon Kafarela with his grandmother, Molly Kafarela, whom the brand is partly named after. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
1
21

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

2
21

MOLLY x NIKO uses earth tones and bold staples. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

3
21

Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

4
21

(Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

5
21

The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

6
21

The fashion of MOLLY x NIKO is inspired by the designer's time biking the city and working on film sets. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

7
21

Brandon Kafarela addresses models before the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

8
21

Laura Paige Brightwell (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

9
21

Anessa Guess (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

10
21

Danielle Hoffmeyer (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

11
21

Charity Cain (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

12
21

Jacqueleen Segovia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

13
21

Miles Payne (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

14
21

Nehemiah Tekleab (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

15
21

Sabrina Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

16
21

Stephanie Bension (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

17
21

Tyler Waud (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

18
21

Victoria Garcia (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

19
21

MOLLY x NIKO Designer Brandon Kafarela (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

20
21

The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

21
21

Brandon Kafarela with his grandmother, Molly Kafarela, whom the brand is partly named after. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

Get ready for the newest up-and-coming name in Houston fashion. Houston’s most fashion-forward gathered at Reeves Art + Design Gallery for the first showcase of MOLLY x NIKO, a new fashion label launched by local designer Brandon Kafarela.

On view and providing the backdrop was Reeves’ own September exhibition, “5 Artists 5 Rooms,” featuring work from Houston-based artists Emmanuel Araujo, Christopher Cascio, David Hardaker, Max Kremer and Terry Suprean.

While guests sipped wine and snacked on a beautiful charcuterie board catered by The BoardBabe HTX, 11 models took the catwalk: Miles Payne, Jacqueleen Segovia, Tyler Lauw, Nehemiah Tekleab, Victoria Garcia, Anessa Guess, Sabrina Garcia, Stephanie Bension, Laura Paige Brightwell, Danielle Hoffmeyer and Charity Cain. All sported the earthly colors, textures and bold staples that MOLLY x NIKO strives for with its looks.

The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)
The 11 models of the MOLLY x NIKO fashion show. (Photo by Alexander Le’jo) 

This new Houston fashion brand is named after Kafarela’s grandparents and aims to distinguish itself with an emphasis on comfort, breathability and effortless style. With its minimalist aesthetic, MOLLY x NIKO takes on timeless fashion with bold simplicity. Each model’s look was touched with a sense of both the modern and retro through Kafarela’s use of earth tones — browns, blues, plus black and white — as well as simple vertical stripes and patterns.

With its pieces, which will soon include jewelry and accessories as Kafarela expands the collection with other artists, MOLLY x NIKO embraces the freedom of effortless expression. 

Want to see these distinctive clothes for yourself? MOLLY x NIKO will be participating in Runway Houston at POST Houston next Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2. For more information and to get tickets, click here. Runway Houston is all about giving emerging local designers and other artistic creators a platform to be notice. Designers like Brandon Kafarela.

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022

Clothes from the MOLLY x NIKO debut line are currently available for wholesale and online here.

East Quarter Residences
Explore EQ

Featured Properties

Swipe
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X