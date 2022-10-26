New Houston Fashion Label Debuts, Gets Ready for a Runway Houston Moment — Brandon Kafarela Keeps It Timeless and Bold

Brandon Kafarela with his grandmother, Molly Kafarela, whom the brand is partly named after. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

The fashion of MOLLY x NIKO is inspired by the designer's time biking the city and working on film sets. (Photo by Alexander Le'jo)

Get ready for the newest up-and-coming name in Houston fashion. Houston’s most fashion-forward gathered at Reeves Art + Design Gallery for the first showcase of MOLLY x NIKO, a new fashion label launched by local designer Brandon Kafarela.

On view and providing the backdrop was Reeves’ own September exhibition, “5 Artists 5 Rooms,” featuring work from Houston-based artists Emmanuel Araujo, Christopher Cascio, David Hardaker, Max Kremer and Terry Suprean.

While guests sipped wine and snacked on a beautiful charcuterie board catered by The BoardBabe HTX, 11 models took the catwalk: Miles Payne, Jacqueleen Segovia, Tyler Lauw, Nehemiah Tekleab, Victoria Garcia, Anessa Guess, Sabrina Garcia, Stephanie Bension, Laura Paige Brightwell, Danielle Hoffmeyer and Charity Cain. All sported the earthly colors, textures and bold staples that MOLLY x NIKO strives for with its looks.

This new Houston fashion brand is named after Kafarela’s grandparents and aims to distinguish itself with an emphasis on comfort, breathability and effortless style. With its minimalist aesthetic, MOLLY x NIKO takes on timeless fashion with bold simplicity. Each model’s look was touched with a sense of both the modern and retro through Kafarela’s use of earth tones — browns, blues, plus black and white — as well as simple vertical stripes and patterns.

With its pieces, which will soon include jewelry and accessories as Kafarela expands the collection with other artists, MOLLY x NIKO embraces the freedom of effortless expression.

Want to see these distinctive clothes for yourself? MOLLY x NIKO will be participating in Runway Houston at POST Houston next Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2. For more information and to get tickets, click here. Runway Houston is all about giving emerging local designers and other artistic creators a platform to be notice. Designers like Brandon Kafarela.

Clothes from the MOLLY x NIKO debut line are currently available for wholesale and online here.