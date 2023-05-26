Montrose Collective’s Grand Opening Party Brings Foodies and Fashionistas to Houston’s New Destination Center

The joy continued as Montrose Collective gave away one-of-a-kind prizes at the grand opening.

Montrose Collective, a gorgeous new shopping and dining destination, treated guests at its Cinco de Mayo themed Grand Opening party to an evening of sensory delights. Stylish Houston socialites, shoppers and foodies descended upon the swanky center on Westheimer to officially celebrate in true fiesta fashion.

As the sky glowed golden above the open air “paseo,” more than 2,000 guests descended upon the architecturally significant shopping destination to celebrate the grand opening. Music filled the space while women donning bright, cheerful skirts twirled around. Simultaneously, opportunities to snap photos with costumed characters and enjoy interactive experiences captivated attendees.

One of the Houston’s buzziest developments, Montrose Collective has made a major splash with its curated, creative businesses bringing style and innovation to the area.

“We are humbled with the turnout and the response from the community,” says Steve Radom, managing principal at Radom Capital. “It was exhilarating to witness so many friends, neighbors and new visitors come out to celebrate with us and discover the unique retailers, restaurants and wellness studios that Montrose Collective has to offer.”

Visitors devoured delicious bites from Montrose Collective restaurants Graffiti Raw and Picnik, including items curated specially for the occasion. Additionally, Fiora’s offered sommelier selected wine tastings. Soon-to-be-open oyster and martini bar The Chelsea even gave everyone a sneak peek inside its stunning new space.

The joy continued as Montrose Collective gave away one-of-a-kind prizes, including dinners valued at more than $1,000, gift cards and other covetable prizes from the Collective’s retailers. As if anyone needed an excuse to return to this vibrant new Houston shopping destination.

Visiting Montrose Collective is a treat in itself. With stores like Ganni, Reformation, Gorjana and top wellness spots like Hue Salon, Mejuri, Skin Laundry, Sisu Clinic, Solidcore and The Studio BE, not to mention its lineup of restaurant delights, this is a booming cultural hub. In fact, the project was recently recognized with the 2023 ULI Houston Development of Distinction Award, honored as the 2023 Mixed Use Landmark Award winner by Houston Business Journal, and named the 2023 Costar Commercial Development of the Year for Houston.

