Mother’s Day Pop-Up to Take Over Shops at Clearfork — Women-Founded Businesses and 10 Customization Bars

Mother’s Day weekend is coming right up, and the Shops at Clearfork shopping development in Fort Worth is hosting a special three-day Mother’s Day Pop-Up event to celebrate. Next Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 from 11 am to 6 pm each day, and next Sunday, May 8 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, Support HerStory will showcase 10 fabulous, female-founded businesses to shower moms with gifts and memories.

Support HerStory was launched mid-pandemic to help women-led businesses connect directly with new customers and sell their products online when in-store shopping and other in-person events were essentially off-limits. For longer than anyone ever thought possible, online sales weren’t just trendy, they was almost the only way to make a sale.

It was a tough time for all small businesses for sure, but three women saw an opportunity to pivot to virtual platform to stay afloat.

Coconut and soy wax candle from Malibu Apothecary.

Brittany Underwood, founder of Akola Jewelry which is a line hand-made by women in Uganda, and her sister Tinsley Merrill who is co-founder of Pairr Experience linking events and businesses with influencers for promotional efforts, joined Whitney Rowell, founder of Miracle Milkookies which are touted to boost milk supply for lactating mothers. The three entrepreneurs sought to help other women-led small businesses make the transition to online sales as well. Support HerStory was born. The growing community now includes more than 100 female-founded businesses.

On Mother’s Day weekend, the Mamas Supporting Mamas pop-up event at Shops at Clearfork will be highlighting 10 HerStory brands. They will introduce themselves and entertain shoppers with 10 different customization bars including:

— Monisha Melwani― Jewelry and ear piercing bar

— Mignonne Gavigan― Mommy and daughter earrings

— Gresham― Bracelet bar on display

— Alexa Leigh― Bracelet and charm bar

— Aroma Boutik― Baby Line create your own scent

— Corazon Playero― Hats with artisans on site hand-embroidering and painting

— Cape Cobra― Leather goods to paint on

– Malibu Apothecary― Custom candles

— Unfold Collection― Designer jackets

— Chaps Choppin Tops― Custom cheese boards and Boxed Bites charcuterie

Mignonne Gavigan’s Mommy and Me collection is perfect for Mother’s Day fun

Shoppers will be treated to live music too. There will be splashes of Topo Chico, and a Southern Pour tap wall featuring Rose Gold Rosé, Lone River Ranch Waters and Ohza Mimosas, along with a photo booth and a gorgeous balloon garland by Stellar Balloons to capture your social media moment.

In addition, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to support women-led businesses in Ukraine whose employees have been displaced, providing hope to get them back on their feet as so many now find themselves refugees in a new country.

The meaning behind the weekend is celebrating moms while supporting moms around the world.