The Fashion Influencer’s Gift Guide — The Nat Note Does the Holidays

Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.

If you don’t yet know about The Nat Note, now you know and you’re welcome. Natalie Steen’s Instagram account @thenatnote has picked up thousands of followers this year — fashion influencers are wild about her highly curated weekly email of products that caught her very stylish eye.

Steen, a Cuban-American, Miami-native living in Houston, is a lawyer with a “a good creative bug and a bad online shopping habit,” in her own words. This new mom’s bad habit is our fashionable gain, as she scours the depths of the Internet for bold prints and fun party wear, versatile neutrals to wear to her corporate job, and the perfect baby swimsuit to pack for a tropical getaway.

We asked her to do what she does best for PaperCity — what gifts are catching her eye this holiday season?

“New Years in Miami, anyone?” Aje Linen Dress – $595, Moda Operandi.

Aje Linen Dress

“Fashion for your walls.” “Heatwave” by Lizzie Gill, $2,500, Artsy.net.

Heatwave by Lizzie Gill

“Santa Baby, an ostrich embossed leather bag, too, light blue.” Hayden Lasher Jules Belgian Bag, $1,500, The Sil.

Hayden Lasher Jules Belgian Bag

“The surefire way to get the party started.” Party Rocker Max, $195.02, Amazon.com.

Party Rocker Max

“I heart these.” CITY Boots Heart Boots in red, $600, City Boots.

CITY Boots Heart Boots

“Yesssss.” Ranjana Khan Snake Earrings, $375, Neiman Marcus.

Ranjana Khan Snake Earrings

“Here’s hoping to more time spent in pajamas in 2020.” Olivia Von Halle Silk Pajamas, $484.34, Harrods.

Olivia Von Halle Silk Pajamas

“A beautiful & practical bedside companion.” Maison Balzac Carafe, $68, Casa Shop.

Maison Balzac Carafe

“You want these around when ‘tini-o-clock strikes.” Ellis Hill Liberty Cocktail Napkins (in this print), $168 for a set of four, Ellis Hill.

Ellis Hill Liberty Print Cocktail Napkins

“Meowy Christmas to me.” Shrimps Leopard Print Jacket, $55o, Farfetch

Shrimps Leopard Print Jacket