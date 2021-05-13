NorthPark Center’s Latest Exhibit Proves Comfort and High-Style Have Always Been a Perfect Pair
With Works from Todd Oldham and Hanae Mori, "Fashion in Residence" Offers Inspiration for the MomentBY Billy Fong // 05.13.21
The new exhibition at NorthPark Center, “Fashion in Residence,” presented by UNT’s Texas Fashion Collection, was inspired by hostess dressing dating back to Prohibition in the 1920, when clandestine cocktails could only be sipped in one’s personal salon. And though the clothes largely date back to the mid-century, the comfortable looks are as relevant to our current moment as ever — much like the preferred ensembles of today, there’s not a button or zipper in sight.
Curated by Annette Becker, the exhibition shows the evolution of women’s exotic-leisure, at-home caftans, kimonos, hostess gowns, evening pajamas, palazzo pants, and Turkish trousers, with works from Bill Blass, Todd Oldham, Emilio Pucci, Lilly Pulitzer, Hanae Mori, Mary McFadden, and Geoffrey Beene.
We take a closer look at the stylish “Fashion in Residence” display.
Bill Blass, 1966
Emilio Pucci, 1972
Geoffrey Beene, 1969
Haenae Mori, Late-1970s
Josefa Ibarra, Mid-1970s
Lilly Pulitzer, Late- 1960s
Mary McFadden, 1977