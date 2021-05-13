The new exhibition at NorthPark Center, “Fashion in Residence,” presented by UNT’s Texas Fashion Collection, was inspired by hostess dressing dating back to Prohibition in the 1920, when clandestine cocktails could only be sipped in one’s personal salon. And though the clothes largely date back to the mid-century, the comfortable looks are as relevant to our current moment as ever — much like the preferred ensembles of today, there’s not a button or zipper in sight.

Curated by Annette Becker, the exhibition shows the evolution of women’s exotic-leisure, at-home caftans, kimonos, hostess gowns, evening pajamas, palazzo pants, and Turkish trousers, with works from Bill Blass, Todd Oldham, Emilio Pucci, Lilly Pulitzer, Hanae Mori, Mary McFadden, and Geoffrey Beene.

We take a closer look at the stylish “Fashion in Residence” display.

Bill Blass, 1966

Emilio Pucci, 1972

Geoffrey Beene, 1969

Haenae Mori, Late-1970s

Josefa Ibarra, Mid-1970s

Lilly Pulitzer, Late- 1960s

Mary McFadden, 1977

Todd Oldham, 1994