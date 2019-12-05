New Women-Owned Clothing Brand Shakes Up Houston’s Warehouse District

What: Nour De La Garza “All Glown Up” collection launch

Where: Ronin Art House

PC Moment: Nour De La Garza, an emerging women-owned Houston-based clothing brand, presented its newest ready-to-wear collection “All Glown Up” at an electric cocktail party and pop-up at the Ronin Art House in the Warehouse District near downtown.

Co-founders Alexis Kuri (who also serves as creative director) and Luisa Banos debuted the collection of modern, size-inclusive clothing – for women to feel comfortable in from business meetings through happy hour – at a smartly chosen venue: Ronin Art House.

Guests got a firsthand look at the versatility of Nour De La Garza during the buzzed-about launch in the hip locale of downtown’s Warehouse District. Featuring neutral, blush and maroon palettes – cool and understated office-appropriate looks with a modest dash of color, “All Glown Up” is for women of diverse professions, ages and sizes.

Gloria Ferrer wines and bites from Craft Pita and UnoMas fueled the intimate evening, set against the industrial chic space, offering boutique flair in an unexpected setting.

Sundance Square Gift Guide Swipe





















Next

Nour De La Garza is the creation of Kuri and Banos. Drawing inspiration from the working women in their lives, NDLG crafts sustainably and responsibly produced threads (including swimwear) and accessories in an effort to redefine the look and wear of staples such as blazers and blouses.

Save the date: Nour De La Garza’s next popup is at Naked Natural in Rice Village, Saturday, December 14, from 10 am to 5 pm.

PC Seen: Co-founders Alexis Kuri and Luisa Banos, plus style enthusiasts Silvia Salle, Tatiana and Craig Massey, Natalie and Daniel Jacobs, Alexis and Lexi Peltier, Drew Galtney, Raquel Torres, Brienna Garza, Mario Avila, Aline Theuns, Lauren Valastro, David Krohn, Kelley Nicholls, Oscar Zamudio, German Barbosa, Jorge Escoto, Armanda Simon, Sulafa Alkhamis, Jordan Noelle, Mariana Sesteaga, Norma Zuniga, Luz Camara, Alex Watson, Orianni Martinez, Mariana Beltran, Jose Garcia, Peter Wood, Edgard Kuri, Alberto Francis, Pyper Banos, Diego Lagos, Briana Nguyen, Sophie Vigil, Clarissa Walicki, Peter Wood.