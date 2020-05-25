View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Fashion / Beauty

Dallas’ Golden Girls Make Self Tanning More Natural — These Entrepreneurs Want to Keep You Glowing

Ópalens Beauty Makes its Mark

BY // 05.25.20
Ópalens Beauty founders Lauren Gachkar and Ashleigh Pogue
Ópalens Beauty founders Lauren Gachkar and Ashleigh Pogue

The last few months (largely) indoors had us on the lookout for a good self-tanner — and right on cue, we learned about Ópalens Beauty, a new line developed in Dallas by Lauren Gachkar and Ashleigh Pogue.

The two friends share a devotion to natural beauty products, so their fluffy Tanning Mousse is aloe based and contains more than 40 natural botanicals and antioxidants, including CBD oil.

“Not just to give you a great tan, but to be super nourishing,” says Gachkar, whose husband, Andrew Gachkar, is a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker. “We wanted to make a sunless tanning product with the benefits of a normal face or body product.”

The mousse glides on evenly, particularly if you use Ópalens’ ultra-soft Application Mitt, and its subtle glow can be layered for deeper color. Best of all, it has a fresh, slightly coconut fragrance that reminds us of a day at the beach — a memory jog that’s particularly welcome right now.

At Neighborhood Goods, Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, Stanley Korshak; opalensbeauty.com.

