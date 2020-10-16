Your Passport to Rare Shopping and Restaurant Discounts — Great Partners Card Picks for 2020

Kwonn Soft Mint Tote is the luxury alternative to leather goods.

Floraiku’s enchanting One Umbrella For Two Perfume Set.

Partner's Card is your 10-day passport to food, fashion and fun.

Partners Card, that magical 10-day shopping fundraiser, is just around the corner.

This year’s event takes place Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 8. The always-anticipated shopping holiday benefits the worthiest of causes: The Family Place, which helps victims of domestic violence in North Texas.

Simply purchase a Partners Card for $75, and use it as your magic wand to instantly save 20 percent at your favorite stores and 10 percent at many of Dallas’ best restaurants. It’s the ultimate win-win scenario: One hundred percent of your Partners Card purchase goes directly to support the life-saving programs and services of The Family Place.

One in three women is impacted by family violence. By tackling your shopping list with the Partners Card, you’re not only saving money ― you’re saving lives.

Many of the upscale stores participating in this Partners Card event rarely hold sales, so this is the perfect opportunity to shop at your favorite mainstays, or to introduce yourself to some of the most interesting stores in North Texas, at a discount. Many of the 500-plus stores also participate in Partners Card Online Shopping. Simply register your card number online at partnerscard.org for access.

Of course, all that shopping will make you work up an appetite, so whether you’re dining in or getting takeout, the participating restaurants give you plenty to choose from during these 10 special festive days.

To get you into the Partners Card spirit, here are the PaperCity editors shopping and dining picks:

― Tootsies: Add a touch of trendy plaid with Veronica Beard’s Alire loafers, with rose-gold chain-link detail.

Veronica Beard Alire loafers in plaid with rose-gold chain-link detail

― All Good Things: Set of three gold-finished stainless-steel Cheese Servers with woven rattan handles.

― Koch: With a Metallic Erica miniskirt you’ll be holiday ready.

― Anteks: Native-style rug, with its geometric edge, is equally at home in a city loft, mountain lodge, or a more traditional house.

Native-style rug at Antek

― Ylang23: Irene Neuwirth’s one-of-a-kind tourmaline ring is a casual stunner in 18K gold.

― AOI Home: Ideal for a prayer room, altar, or wine cellar, this antique teak temple door is clad in German silver.

― La Perla: The luxe gray silk short robe with Lurex frastaglio features embroidered motifs on a tulle background.

― Saint Bernard: The Shinola Runwell 47mm in sand-blasted black, with leather strap, is a masculine watch made to last a lifetime.

Shinola’ masculine, sand-blasted black Runwell watch

― Interbang: Signed First Editions Club, where each month, you’ll receive an author-signed first-edition hardcover to add to your library.

― Market Highland Park: One Umbrella For Two perfume set is one of Floraiku’s dreamiest scents, with earthy notes of blackcurrant absolute, cedar oil and genmaicha tea.

Floraiku’s enchanting One Umbrella For Two perfume set

― Neat Method: Book an in-home consultation and take your space from hot mess to organized and categorized.

― Allen Dean: This bamboo cocktail shaker is sleek and contemporary in stainless steel.

― Tumi: The practical design of the Carson backpack doesn’t compromise on style.

The practical design of Tumi’s Carson backpack

― Williams Sonoma: You’ll find the perfect combination of practical and stylish gifting in the Shun eight-piece Premiere knife set.

― Nicole Kwon: Kwonn soft mint tote is the luxury alternative to leather goods, made with plant-based polymers and recycled polyester.

The 28th annual Partners Card is presented by Bank of Texas. Other notable sponsors for the 2020 fundraiser include Audi Dallas, Galleria Dallas, NorthPark Center, Becky Frey Real Estate and Highland Park Village.

Lexie Aderhold, Tully Phillips and Sally Pretorius Hodge are chairing this year’s annual fundraiser, and popular Dallas lifestyle blogger Tanya Foster is this year’s Honorary Chair

Partners Card connects you to the best stores and restaurants in Dallas and the rest of North Texas, but only for a limited time. You can buy a Partners Card online at partnerscard.org or at any card-selling retailer.