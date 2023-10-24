Partners Card 2023 Picks at Highland Park Village

There’s no better place to plan for 2024 than specialty gift shop St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange with products like this darling Karen Adams 2024 Boxed Desk Calendar.

Each year, North Texans look forward to Partners Card, Dallas-Fort Worth’s premier charity shopping event. Benefiting The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas, each $75 Partners Card provides one night of safety for a victim of family violence and cardholders with a 20 percent discount at participating retailers.

Partners Card 2023 is taking place from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 5, and Highland Park Village is thrilled to support The Family Place’s mission, as well as efforts with Partners Card.

Many esteemed fashion and lifestyle brands found in Highland Park Village, such as Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Hadleigh’s, Jimmy Choo, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, LoveShackFancy, MADISON, Miron Crosby, Peeper’s, Peter Millar, Ralph Lauren, SIMKHAI, The Conservatory, Veronica Beard, and more are participating in the fundraising event this year. This is a fabulous, cannot-miss opportunity to scoop up some wish-list items in an array of categories. Shopping for a cause has never looked so good.

There is no better time to refresh your closet than during Partners Card. Whether you are looking for cold weather staples like this SIMKHAI jacket in a neutral hue or the perfect pair of denim from La Ligne, now is the perfect excuse to shop for the season.

And let’s not forget all the holiday events ahead. Kaftan and kimono brand La Vie Style House has pieces perfect for dressing up and down, while Lela Rose’s gorgeous dresses like this embellished gown are perfect for any black-tie occasion.

Head to rag & bone to upgrade his side of the closet. The relaxed fit of the Grant Leather Jacket and dark wash on these slim stretch jeans will elevate his everyday look and will remain in his wardrobe for years to come. The gorgeous olive tone featured in this Hadleigh’s suede dress shoe adds an exquisite touch to any outfit.

Exclusive Italian menswear brand Brioni, which recently opened their first Texas location in Highland Park Village, is participating in Partners Card this year. Visit the gorgeous store to elevate his style with pieces perfect for layering.

Exclusive to Highland Park Village, MARKET houses a finely curated selection of sought-after designers, including jewelry. Make a bold statement with the Empress Ring by Rainbow featuring fine gold, glimmering diamonds, and emerald. And to keep going with the emerald trend, stop into The Conservatory on Two, where select jewelry brands will be included in Partners Card. This State Property Spade Warisan Minor Emerald Necklace features an adjustable 18K yellow gold chain and an octagonal charm set with a bright green baguette emerald at its center.

If bracelets are more your thing, this Multi Gemstone Oval Shaped Bangle from The Woods Fine Jewelry carried at La Vie Style House is the perfect addition to accessorize your look. While Lele Sadoughi offers fun pieces that can make any outfit like these dazzling signature earrings.

An outfit is not complete without accessories to make the look. For accessorizing queens, create a matching moment with the help of Jimmy Choo. The gorgeous cassis hue of Jimmy Choo’s velvet Bon Bon Bag and Heloise 120 Platforms complement the season. Or opt for one of the year’s biggest trends — metallic — with the stunning Miron Crosby Molly Silver boot, a year-round item that never goes on sale.

Tory Burch’s Eleanor Croc-Embossed Satchel will take any outfit to the next level with its clean lines and superior craftsmanship. Or opt for a different type of essential, a pair of sunglasses from Peeper’s, a local Dallas prescription eyewear and sunglass store only found in Highland Park Village.

For those who appreciate a moment for self-care and pampering, game-changing products by Dr. Barbara Sturm will be included on Partners Card and Highland Park Village is home to one of four locations in the United States. Drop into Cerón Highland Park to utilize the discount on an array of incredible skin and hair products, including this brand-new Oribe Gold Lust Collection limited-edition gift set.

Indulge in a new scent by fan favorite BYREDO, available at The Conservatory on Two. With notes of bergamot, Moroccan cedarwood, vetiver, and more, change up your perfume for the cold season ahead. And lastly, for every beauty lover, MARKET is the place to shop with their abundant selection of fragrances and Westman Atelier beauty products.

It is no secret that MADISON is the place to shop to beautify your home. The store sparkles with its array of crystal glassware, vases, giftable items, and fine china, including Richard Ginori’s newest color of the Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate, perfect for the holidays. For more tabletop inspiration, visit The Conservatory on Two to find pieces like this Georg Jensen Koppel Crystal Carafe with Silver Wire or MARKET for this set of playful champagne coupes by Maison Balzac fit for any celebration.

As the temperatures cool down, a cozy throw blanket is a must and Beretta Gallery has a fabulous selection made of 100 percent lambswool. And, there’s no better place to plan for next year than specialty gift shop St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange with products like this darling Karen Adams 2024 Boxed Desk Calendar.

Be sure to shop, save, and support this Partners Card season by purchasing a Partners Card from The Family Place and visiting your favorite Highland Park Village stores to take advantage of the discount.

Please visit Highland Park Village’s store directory for a list of participating stores. Happy shopping!