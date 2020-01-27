Fashion / Shopping

Seven Highly Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts Sourced in Dallas

From Custom Tequila and Bonbons to Hand-Painted Macarons — No Shipping Required

BY // 01.27.20
Miron Crosby Boots_2

Miron Crosby "Elaine" Boots

Sure, you could say it with decadent dinner reservations. You could say it with Trader Joe’s flowers, a designer necklace, or some cufflinks you’re pretty sure he’ll wear. You could also literally just say it.

But perhaps the best way to express “Happy Valentine’s Day” is with something that proves you put real thought behind it— a gift that’s personalized. Having anything “custom made” for someone is really just code for “I clearly thought this through and it was not last-minute.”

Lucky for Dallas, our city has plenty of talented bakers, designers, and local companies that will tailor a gift for whomever your heart desires. Gift on, dear readers.

 

Love and Intention

A passion project for art advisor Robyn Siegel and real estate agent Shannon Blount, Love and Intention is about as personalized as it gets. From a gorgeous, historic home on Gaston Avenue, the friends pot succulents and houseplants in striking vessels, accessorizing each one with crystals that correlate with a specific intention.

You can mark intentions like “Love,” “New Beginnings,” and “Healing” when you fill out an order form, but the real magic happens when you tell the duo a little about the recipient.

 

Leatherology
Co-founder siblings of Leatherology, Rae and David Liu.

Leatherology

The Dallas brand (which recently paid visits to Nashville and Charleston) has gained a loyal following for both their sumptuous leather offerings and personalization done well. Monograms are hand-pressed and any stripe or phrase you dream up can be hand-painted (with up to eight layers) on any Leatherology wallet or tote.

 

Maravilla Cacao custom chocolates
In Dallas, Acenette Gonzalez delivers her made-to-order chocolates in beautiful, gold-stamped boxes. (Photo by Maravilla Cacao)

Maravilla Cacao

Acenette Gonzalez has crafted confections at The Joule Hotel and with local chocolate star Kate Weiser. She’s also worked with Keith Cedotal at Uchi and Matt McCallister at FT33. Now, the 27 year old is focused on her own venture: Maravilla Cacao. From an under-the-radar operation in East Dallas, Gonzalez makes exquisite chocolates with top-tier ingredients. Tell her a little about the recipient (you can contact her through Instagram) and she’ll invent a chocolate just for them.

Le Labo

La Labo’s cult-favorite candles and scents are created in-house the moment you purchase them, then labeled with a personalized message from the buyer. Utilize the Highland Park Village boutique’s thoughtful process for a memorable gift.

 

We the Birds and Petal Pushers' Valentine's Day bundle
We the Birds and Petal Pushers’ Valentine’s Day bundle

We the Birds + Petal Pushers

Valentine’s Day traditionalists can still send the classic flowers and candy combo, but thanks to We the Birds and Petal Pushers, it will feel completely fresh. The two Dallas companies are pairing a mini bouquet with hand-painted macarons (in decadent flavors like “Raspberry Rose” and “Velvet Kiss”). “Hot guy” deliveries can be made for $15, or you can pick up your bundle at Petal Pushers’ pink-hued Deep Ellum outpost.

 

A personalized bottle of Casa Dragones tequila.

Casa Dragones

The independent company bottles its sipping tequila in stunning, pure crystal decanters. Make one even more special by adding a message for a calligrapher to hand script onto the label.

 

Miron Crosby Elaine Valentine's Day Boots_2
Miron Crosby “Elaine” Boots

Miron Crosby

Though they align perfectly with Valentine’s Day, Miron Crosby’s “Elaine” boots could work all year long. Up the thoughtful factor by stopping by the sister-owned company’s airy studio in Highland Park Village, where they can engrave a handwritten message onto the lining of your boots.

 

Camp valentine's day drop off
The newly opened Camp in The Hill will host a pajama party on Valentine’s Day.

Camp’s “Date Night Drop-Off”

Though it’s not technically customized, this still feels pretty thoughtful. Camp, the New York import that makes it fun to shop with your kids, is hosting a pajama party on Valentine’s Day, keeping little ones entertained with an evening of dancing, pizza, and crafts in The Hill shopping center, so you can enjoy your night sans babysitter.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X