Prada Finally Debuts Its First North Texas Store at NorthPark Center

Drum roll, please. After a year of walking by the sign with the iconic Prada logo announcing that a new boutique would soon be debuting at Dallas’ NorthPark Center, the hallowed Italian house has opened its doors. Since its founding more than a century ago, it has been known for its cutting-edge style. I like to think of it as the more academic of the chic luxury brands we all long to hang in our wardrobes. Prada is for those who don’t fall prey to trends — those who want to challenge convention and experiment.

This is a return for the house, which was founded in 1913 and restored to the fashion map in the 1990s when Miuccia Prada created a storm with her ready-to-wear and coveted handbags. In 2020, Raf Simons joined her as co-creative director after his reign at Dior. Together they’ve expanded their cult-like following and continue to excite with every presentation.

At Prada’s most recent runway show during Milan fashion week, Miuccia and Raf’s celebrity fans filled the front row seats … and, of course, all in the latest creations. Carey Mulligan was spotted in an effortlessly cool skirt suit with oversized pockets and cinched at the waist with a Prada logo belt. An assortment of K-Pop stars also came for the occasion, with South Korean boy band Enhypen getting snapped left and right by the paparazzi in their oversized blazers and drool-worthy long wool coats.

Prada had a home in Highland Park Village in the late ’90s for a few years and has now settled into a space at NorthPark Center. This boutique spans more than 10,000 square feet, its façade backlit with a three-dimensional pattern that pays homage to Prada’s internationally recognized logo. The black-and-white checkered marble floors are reminiscent of the original Prada store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

You’ll find all that you need for gifting those on your very special friend list — and more than likely also find some necessary pieces to gift yourself. Look for women’s and men’s collections including ready-to-wear (which, for Dallas, means endless choices for daytime luncheons and holiday cocktail soirées), leather goods, shoes, and accessories.

For women, there are guipure lace sets and elegantly embellished evening frocks in classic Prada silhouettes, with edgy yet ladylike handbags and ballet flats to complete the look. I myself spied cashmere sweaters and refined Re-Nylon tops that will complement the Miuccia pieces I’ve been collecting since I became a fan back in the late ’90s (when I would sacrifice my grocery allowance to purchase a new form-fitting shirt or iconic backpack). Since I’ve attempted to be much more nice than naughty this year, I won’t feel bad about asking Santa to bring me a Saffiano leather shoulder bag in the most intriguing of colors — Air Force Blue.