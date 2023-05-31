‘Quiet Luxury’ Ruled at This Beloved Dallas Shopping Tradition

Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland
Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge
Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley
Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose
Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers
Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones
Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
FSL23-41
FSThe 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.L23-39
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee
Jan Strimple
Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix
Michal Powell
Jennifer Dix
Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell
Major Dawn McFarland
Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land
Laura Bush, Annette Simmons
Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham
Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson
Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley
Liana Yarckin
Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham
Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland
Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix
Ken Weber
FSL23-8
The chic boutique at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
01
34

Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland

02
34

Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge

03
34

Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley

04
34

Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose

05
34

Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers

06
34

Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones

07
34

Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland

08
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

09
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

10
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

11
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

12
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

13
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

14
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

15
34

Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee

16
34

Jan Strimple

17
34

Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix

18
34

Michal Powell

19
34

Jennifer Dix

20
34

Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell

21
34

Major Dawn McFarland

22
34

Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land

23
34

Laura Bush, Annette Simmons

24
34

Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham

25
34

Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson

26
34

Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley

27
34

Liana Yarckin

28
34

Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham

29
34

Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland

30
34

Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix

31
34

Ken Weber

32
34

Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."

33
34

Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."

34
34

A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon

Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland
Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge
Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley
Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose
Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers
Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones
Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
FSL23-41
FSThe 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.L23-39
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee
Jan Strimple
Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix
Michal Powell
Jennifer Dix
Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell
Major Dawn McFarland
Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land
Laura Bush, Annette Simmons
Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham
Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson
Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley
Liana Yarckin
Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham
Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland
Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix
Ken Weber
FSL23-8
The chic boutique at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
Fashion / Shopping

‘Quiet Luxury’ Ruled at This Beloved Dallas Shopping Tradition

Laura Bush, Margot Perot, Charlotte Jones, and More Stopped by The Salvation Army of North Texas’ "Chic Boutique"

BY // 05.31.23
Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland
Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge
Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley
Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose
Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers
Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones
Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee
Jan Strimple
Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix
Michal Powell
Jennifer Dix
Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell
Major Dawn McFarland
Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land
Laura Bush, Annette Simmons
Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham
Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson
Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley
Liana Yarckin
Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham
Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland
Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix
Ken Weber
Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."
Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."
A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
1
34

Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland

2
34

Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge

3
34

Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley

4
34

Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose

5
34

Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers

6
34

Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones

7
34

Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland

8
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

9
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

10
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

11
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

12
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

13
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

14
34

The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

15
34

Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee

16
34

Jan Strimple

17
34

Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix

18
34

Michal Powell

19
34

Jennifer Dix

20
34

Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell

21
34

Major Dawn McFarland

22
34

Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land

23
34

Laura Bush, Annette Simmons

24
34

Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham

25
34

Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson

26
34

Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley

27
34

Liana Yarckin

28
34

Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham

29
34

Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland

30
34

Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix

31
34

Ken Weber

32
34

Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."

33
34

Shopping at the "Chic Boutique."

34
34

A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon

Remember when Carrie and Big toured the “heaven on Fifth” penthouse apartment, and, upon entering, he remarks, “So this is where they keep the light!” After a stacked spring of luncheons in windowless ballrooms, I reacted similarly upon stepping inside the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on May 16. The occasion? The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Dallas Women’s Auxiliary hosted its annual Fashion Show and Luncheon. 

For the 30th anniversary of its signature fundraiser, the Dallas Women’s Auxiliary assembled a prolific, powerhouse team to ensure the day’s success in raising vital funds for North Texans combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness. 

The chic boutique at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
Shopping at the “Chic Boutique.”

Chair Kim Quinn conducted the multi-pronged fundraiser that included a “Chic Boutique,” a fashion show, and a seated luncheon. Lisa and Clay Cooley served as Honorary Chairs. Straight from the set of Good Morning Texas, WFAA’s Jane McGarry (and her unmistakable voice!) emceed the program. 

Auxiliary president, Jennifer Dix, and founding Emeritus Auxiliary member, Margot Perot, honored Michal Powell with the Margot Perot Service Award for the “countless hours of service, key strategy development, and fundraising she has given as a Salvation Army Advisory Board member and passionate advocate since 2013.”

Lastly, the inimitable Jan Strimple received the inaugural Legacy Award for her robust contributions to the Women’s Auxiliary and in shaping the Fashion Show and Luncheon itself. 

Salvation Army of North Texas fashion show luncheon
Jan Strimple

To add context to the selections, a fall trend forecast from Highland Park Village immediately preceded the fashion show.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON

Unsurprisingly, the personal shoppers identified “Quiet Luxury” as a trend, with a predictable-but-still-warmly-received joke about Gwyneth Paltrow’s expensive courtroom lewks. To the gauche era of logomania, I say, “I wish you well.” (This wasn’t one of their scripted jokes, though it should have been… I am available for hire.)

Salvation Army of North Texas fashion show luncheon
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Whenever I see photos from fashion shows in New York or Paris, I always think about how uncomfortable the celebrities look squished together on the front row. In binding clothing and on bench seating no less! Not so at the Meyerson. 

With lumbar support aplenty, brightly-colored attendees fixed their attention on the runway while a Bridgerton-esque string quartet version of Madonna’s “Material Girl ” reverberated through the grand space. As models strutted, attendees rifled through the lookbook and bid on the designer clothing, donated from “Dallas’ most coveted closets and boutiques,” in the online silent auction. 

Adding prestige to the guest list, Laura Bush, in a double strand of pearls and seated to the left of Gene Jones, held court in the humble and quiet way befitting a former First Lady. (Mrs. Bush’s security detail loomed large behind her petite frame. I frequently glanced over to see if a particular runway look struck his fancy, but even Chanel failed to intrigue him. All in a day’s work, I suppose.)

A light and bright seated luncheon followed the fashion show’s conclusion. Fashionable attendees noshed on a Southwestern Caesar salad and petit fours so large I dubbed them grande fours. 

A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon

Since 1993, the Fashion Show & Luncheon has generated more than $15 million to support services at 14 local Salvation Army facilities. Encouraged to “Give in Style,” Dallas women (and a few good men) once again showed up to do just that. While “Quiet Luxury” may be in, Dallasites know that, when it comes to fundraising, too much is never enough. Grand generosity will never go out of style. 

Major Paul McFarland, Laura Bush, Major Dawn McFarland
Carolyn Ledet, Natalie Lorio, Deanna Nussbaum, Meg Salter, Vanessa Sloan, Malley Smith, Natalie Dodge
Major Dawn McFarland, Lisa Cooley
Felicia Powell, Michal Powell, Abigail Foose
Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers
Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Charlotte Jones
Major Dawn McFarland, Gene Jones, Major Paul McFarland
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
FSL23-41
FSThe 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.L23-39
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
The 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
Reed Robertson, Victoria Snee
Jan Strimple
Kim Quinn, Jan Strimple, Jennifer Dix
Michal Powell
Jennifer Dix
Kim Quinn, Margot Perot, Jennifer Dix, Michal Powell
Major Dawn McFarland
Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Land
Laura Bush, Annette Simmons
Tiffany Divis, Carol Ann Brown, Lisa Cooley, Shannon Graham
Victoria Snee, Reed Robertson
Gina Betts, Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley
Liana Yarckin
Candace Winslow, Shannon Graham
Jennifer Dix, Margot Perot, Major Dawn McFarland, Kim Quinn, Major Paul McFarland
Kim Quinn, Major Dawn McFarland, Jennifer Dix
Ken Weber
FSL23-8
The chic boutique at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
A retrospective at the 2023 Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
503 Three Corners Drive
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

503 Three Corners Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
503 Three Corners Drive
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
9530 Meadowglen Lane
Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde
FOR SALE

9530 Meadowglen Lane
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Suzie Davis
This property is listed by: Suzie Davis (832) 671-3953 Email Realtor
9530 Meadowglen Lane
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Clear Lake City
FOR SALE

13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X