Quincy Roberts On His Passion for the Arts in the Southern Dallas Community

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines bright upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Quincy Roberts.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we visit with Quincy Roberts, who focuses his charitable efforts on The Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Particularly, The Southern Dallas Residency program provides access to musical instruments and private lessons to children in southern Dallas at no cost. Roberts notes that the work is transformational, impacting the students it serves, our community at large and the future of classical music. Roberts is a native and current resident of southern Dallas and is driven to support the DSO’s efforts in making music education easily available for young students that have an interest. NorthPark works with the DSO to showcase a variety of community ensemble concerts throughout the year, culminating with a festive holiday concert.

Who are your role models?

Roberts: Paul Robeson, Scott Joplin, Marian Anderson, and Leontyne Price were all pioneers in opera and classical music. They are my heroes of inspiration.

What keeps you driven?

Roberts: My emotional commitment to personal goals keeps me motivated.

What are two fun facts about you?

Roberts: I am a professional opera singer and the leader of the largest dump truck services company in the City of Dallas.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Roberts: Having a great support team gives me the ability to keep a clear mind, the power to stay focused, and the strength to succeed.

The best advice you’ve ever heard?

Roberts: “Do what is right, not what’s easy!”

On the importance of giving back.

Roberts: I believe that giving back creates stronger communities and builds a happier society for everyone.