Reads Jewelers
Reads 24k gold chains
Reads emerald and diamond set
Reads is sought after for their engraving work
Reads carries dramatic designs by Konstantino
Reads custom designs
01
06

After a decade Reads Jewelers hits the bricks.

02
06

Stunning 24k gold chains.

03
06

This emerald and diamond set shows the classic side of Reads Jewelers.

04
06

Reads is also sought after for their intricate engraving work.

05
06

They carry dramatic designs by makers like Konstantino.

06
06

Custom design work meets customer service.

Reads Jewelers
Reads 24k gold chains
Reads emerald and diamond set
Reads is sought after for their engraving work
Reads carries dramatic designs by Konstantino
Reads custom designs
Fashion / Shopping

Longtime Fort Worth Jewelry Store Makes a Big Move Into the City’s Transforming Camp Bowie Scene

Nationally Touted Reads Jewelers Wants to Become More Well Known at Home

BY // 10.15.20
After a decade Reads Jewelers hits the bricks.
Stunning 24k gold chains.
This emerald and diamond set shows the classic side of Reads Jewelers.
Reads is also sought after for their intricate engraving work.
They carry dramatic designs by makers like Konstantino.
Custom design work meets customer service.
1
6

After a decade Reads Jewelers hits the bricks.

2
6

Stunning 24k gold chains.

3
6

This emerald and diamond set shows the classic side of Reads Jewelers.

4
6

Reads is also sought after for their intricate engraving work.

5
6

They carry dramatic designs by makers like Konstantino.

6
6

Custom design work meets customer service.

Reads Jewelers is a family affair. Owners Delisa and Jackie Read began in 1986, making a name for themselves with some truly exquisite custom jewelry designs ― setting up shop at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, as well as many Cutting Horse events. As the popularity of their designs grew, they opened their first brick and mortar store in what is now known as Crockett Row back in 2010.

Now after a decade there, Reads Jewelers is moving to a new location. As of October 26, you’ll find the custom jeweler at 4696 Camp Bowie Boulevard. This is the area that Camp Bowie’s trolley used to call “Stop 15.” Reads will take up residence next door to the soon-to-open showroom of the brand new vintage and custom Western Store Chieffalo Americana ― another new store first reported on by PaperCity Fort Worth.

Reads is also sought after for their intricate engraving work.

Reads Jewelers has built a national following, especially its intricate engraved patterns that resemble hand-tooled leather belts and saddles. You’ll often see the Western side of Reeds’ collection featured in magazines like Cowboys & Indians. Those captivating pieces are always fan favorites when they travel to other rodeos in cities such as Houston and Las Vegas.

“I think we are more well-known nationally, than even in our own hometown,” owner Delisa Read tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We are a destination jeweler with customers from around the nation, but we want Reads to be more visible to our customers in Fort Worth.”

This emerald and diamond set shows the classic side of Reads Jewelers.

She notes that the jewelry store is so much more than cowboy couture, and hopes the move to Camp Bowie will allow them to reintroduce themselves to the North Texas community in a way.

“We want to be your neighborhood jeweler, trusted with engagement rings, custom crafted designs and redesigns, but we also do appraisals and repair work,” Read says. “I want the local market to know that Reads is classic not just cowboy.”

They always try to feature the most unique pieces from around the world. From Reads’ hand engraved gold and titanium bands to its uniquely designed diamond and gold pieces, the Fort Worth store carries jewelry made both in-house, and from sought after brands, including Konstantino, Armenta and bold 24K pieces from Turkish maker Kurtulan.

Stunning 24k gold chains.

 

“We love the history of the building that we are moving into,” Delissa Read says. “We are changing the whole look and feel of our showroom ― making our design center more comfortable and relaxed.”

Most of all, Reads Jewelers wants to build lasting relationships. “We are an independent, mom and pop business. So we aren’t looking for a one time sale,” Read says. “We are proud of our designs and the amazing pieces that we get to create for our customers.”

Delissa Read hopes the move to Camp Bowie will help reintroduce the customer service-oriented jewelry store to the Fort Worth community. She hopes many in the neighborhood stop by. These new digs for a longtime Fort Worth staple are meant to be welcoming.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X