Longtime Fort Worth Jewelry Store Makes a Big Move Into the City’s Transforming Camp Bowie Scene

Reads Jewelers is a family affair. Owners Delisa and Jackie Read began in 1986, making a name for themselves with some truly exquisite custom jewelry designs ― setting up shop at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, as well as many Cutting Horse events. As the popularity of their designs grew, they opened their first brick and mortar store in what is now known as Crockett Row back in 2010.

Now after a decade there, Reads Jewelers is moving to a new location. As of October 26, you’ll find the custom jeweler at 4696 Camp Bowie Boulevard. This is the area that Camp Bowie’s trolley used to call “Stop 15.” Reads will take up residence next door to the soon-to-open showroom of the brand new vintage and custom Western Store Chieffalo Americana ― another new store first reported on by PaperCity Fort Worth.

Reads is also sought after for their intricate engraving work.

Reads Jewelers has built a national following, especially its intricate engraved patterns that resemble hand-tooled leather belts and saddles. You’ll often see the Western side of Reeds’ collection featured in magazines like Cowboys & Indians. Those captivating pieces are always fan favorites when they travel to other rodeos in cities such as Houston and Las Vegas.

“I think we are more well-known nationally, than even in our own hometown,” owner Delisa Read tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We are a destination jeweler with customers from around the nation, but we want Reads to be more visible to our customers in Fort Worth.”

This emerald and diamond set shows the classic side of Reads Jewelers.

She notes that the jewelry store is so much more than cowboy couture, and hopes the move to Camp Bowie will allow them to reintroduce themselves to the North Texas community in a way.

“We want to be your neighborhood jeweler, trusted with engagement rings, custom crafted designs and redesigns, but we also do appraisals and repair work,” Read says. “I want the local market to know that Reads is classic not just cowboy.”

They always try to feature the most unique pieces from around the world. From Reads’ hand engraved gold and titanium bands to its uniquely designed diamond and gold pieces, the Fort Worth store carries jewelry made both in-house, and from sought after brands, including Konstantino, Armenta and bold 24K pieces from Turkish maker Kurtulan.

Stunning 24k gold chains.

“We love the history of the building that we are moving into,” Delissa Read says. “We are changing the whole look and feel of our showroom ― making our design center more comfortable and relaxed.”

Most of all, Reads Jewelers wants to build lasting relationships. “We are an independent, mom and pop business. So we aren’t looking for a one time sale,” Read says. “We are proud of our designs and the amazing pieces that we get to create for our customers.”

Delissa Read hopes the move to Camp Bowie will help reintroduce the customer service-oriented jewelry store to the Fort Worth community. She hopes many in the neighborhood stop by. These new digs for a longtime Fort Worth staple are meant to be welcoming.