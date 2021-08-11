Glamorous Designer Sets the Stage for a Dreamy Return to Galas — Reem Acra Embraces the Fabulous

Reem Acra's Classic Glamour Collection Fall 2021 exhibits an undertone of hope for civilization, for resilience and for the survival of the fashion industry.

The black-tie season is fast approaching with the Houston Symphony opening night concert headlining Renee Fleming lighting up Jones Hall in a mere three weeks while Houston Ballet’s Jubilee of Dance will fill Wortham Theater on September 30. And oh how we expect the divas and the swells to dress like 2020 never happened. As the 2021 season rolls into high gear, we take a look at designer Reem Acra’s antidote to those 2020 fashion blues.

The New York-based designer‘s fashion creds are deep with her wedding gowns the choice for many an elite international bride. Yet it’s her ballgowns that have captured our imagination, in particular the Lebanese designer’s Classic Glamour Collection 2021, a swath of fabulous frocks that are already on the racks of luxury retailers.

In creating the sometimes diaphanous, sometimes seductive gowns, Reem Acra was inspired by a resplendent optimism for the future of fashion and a resurgence of her beloved New York, which suffered badly under the onus of the pandemic.

“The collection’s beauty has an undertone of hope,” the house notes in a release. “Hope for our civilization, our resilience, our industry and finally, hope that classic glamour would always prevail.”

Here, here!

Reem Acra’s Classic Glamour Collection Fall 2021

The Reem Acra palette is one of deep jewel tones incorporating silver and gold, declaring the fall/winter season one of classic design riches. Gowns are cut and sewn from metallic lames, dégradé velvets and delicate laces creating diverse offerings for the various glam evenings on our calendars. Soft chiffons, embellished tulle and the divine signature embroideries can be found throughout the collection.

The beauty of the Reem Acra collection is that many of the gowns are ageless while others are aimed at a diva’s inner siren. Silhouettes include the fabulous tulle ball gowns, which are presented with a variety of necklines, dramatic cape elements, soft voluminous skirts and structured drapery, adding ease to the elegant sophistication.

In an homage to the revival of New York, the collection was photographed in the windows at the top of one of Manhattan’s most iconic pieces of architecture — the Chrysler Building.