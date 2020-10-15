The Ultimate Beauty Day at Rice Village — This is No Small Prize (How You Can Win)
Pampering For TwoBY Staff Report // 10.14.20
Rice Village is one of Houston's best beauty destinations.
Win a $125 gift card to Mendocino Farms in Rice Village
Win (2) Customized, data driven “Me, Myself and I” Facials from Face Haus
Win (2) “Best Color Ever” coloring services from Madison Reed Salon
A MYX IT Up Party package at MYX Blend Bar for the winner and a friend to create two custom products each is included in the prize package.
Fall is in full swing and the holidays will soon be quickly approaching. It is time to get your self ready to dazzle.
Of course, we all could use a little help to look and feel our best. Now, you and a friend (or loved one) can get it by winning the ultimate pampering package for two at Rice Village’s beauty meccas. One lucky winner will walk away with beauty services and products to share along with a delicious meal to set the stage for some serious relaxation and self care.
Who couldn’t use a bundle like this in 2020?
The winner gets a bundle that includes customized facial treatments from Face Haus facial bar, hair coloring treatments from Madison Reed Salon, a MYXperience where you’ll create a custom lipstick or lip gloss from the MYX Blend Bar and a gift card to Mendocino Farms.
Talk about a day of pampering. This prize package is valued at more than $750.
And now, you have the chance to win the ultimate beauty bundle by entering PaperCity’s Beauty Sweepstakes.
Prize:
— Two customized, data driven “Me, Myself and I” Facials from Face Haus
— Two customized serums based on the results of your skin test during your Face Haus facial
— Two “Best Color Ever” coloring services from Madison Reed Salon
— A MYX IT Up Party package at MYX Blend Bar for the winner and a friend to create two custom products each.
— Two MYX Makeup bags from MYX Blend Bar
— Two Coconut sugar lip scrubs from MYX Blend Bar
— $125 gift card to Mendocino Farms
TOTAL VALUE: $750
You’ll want to enter soon. This contest ends next Friday, October 23.
*All participants must be 18 years or older. Prizes must be redeemed for two separate people and good towards merchandise and services only and cannot be redeemed for cash.
*Winner will be chosen and contacted on Friday, October 23 at 3 pm.