The Ultimate Beauty Day at Rice Village — This is No Small Prize (How You Can Win)

Fall is in full swing and the holidays will soon be quickly approaching. It is time to get your self ready to dazzle.

Of course, we all could use a little help to look and feel our best. Now, you and a friend (or loved one) can get it by winning the ultimate pampering package for two at Rice Village’s beauty meccas. One lucky winner will walk away with beauty services and products to share along with a delicious meal to set the stage for some serious relaxation and self care.

Who couldn’t use a bundle like this in 2020?

The winner gets a bundle that includes customized facial treatments from Face Haus facial bar, hair coloring treatments from Madison Reed Salon, a MYXperience where you’ll create a custom lipstick or lip gloss from the MYX Blend Bar and a gift card to Mendocino Farms.

Talk about a day of pampering. This prize package is valued at more than $750.

And now, you have the chance to win the ultimate beauty bundle by entering PaperCity’s Beauty Sweepstakes.