Rice Village Adds Glamorous New Stores That Make Beauty Personal — a Millennial Playground?

Hands-on glam is headed to Rice Village with new stores coming that offer customized beauty choices. This new slate of stores is focused on the experience as well as the products, giving shoppers the opportunity to create D.I.Y. lipsticks and personalized hair color. It’s a fresh take on the ever-evolving retail front, aimed at the millennial market

Why blend in, when you can blend your own shade of lipstick and lip gloss? That’s the philosophy behind MYX Blend Bar, a custom lipstick and lip gloss boutique. Choose custom blends to create, and then move onto eight different styles of lipstick and gloss.

A MYXologist’s works alongside a customer to create a palette of complimentary shades, shimmers, glitters, custom fragrances, SPF, vitamins and anti-aging treatments. The make-it-your-own vibe of MYX Blend Bar dovetails with shopping trends that emphasize more than just an overflowing shopping bag.

“We’re all about celebrating diversity and encouraging people to embrace their personal styles, so Rice Village felt like a natural fit from the beginning,” Rebekah Reedy Miller, founder of MYX Blend Bar, says in a statement.

MYX Blend Bar’s focus on personal creativity and creation dovetails with the millennial-influenced retail industry. Rice Village becomes MYX Blend Bar’s first Houston location. And it’s just one of the new stores slated to open in Rice Village this spring.

Rice Village’s Colorful Additions

For those who want to spend less time and money in the salon, but also know to avoid boxed hair color, Madison Reed Color Bar is making its presence known. The brand’s Color Bar debuts this spring, giving clients the option to say goodbye to the grays in a salon space with colorists who help customers choose from 50 different shades and then apply the hair color.

Short on time? Pick up the color to go. The Madison Reed website is chock full of tutorials for those who prefer to color at home.

Face Haus believes good skin should be a democratic endeavor and its tagline of “facials for the people” brings that mantra to the brand’s first Houston store. Facials start at $65 and cover hydrating, deep cleansing, extractions and brightening. Have an untimely breakout? The “All For One” facial focuses on the offending spot, sending it on its way.

Beauty and fitness are always a dynamic duo, so the arrival of tasc Performance clothing fits the new Rice Village vibe just right. Tasc’s special Bamboo Performance Technology wicks moisture, guards against odor and provides UPF 50+ sun protection, which are all pluses in Houston’s humid climate.

Not surprisingly, the creators behind tasc Performance (Todd, All, Scott and Cindy,) hail from New Orleans, where an appreciation for activewear that looks, feels and smells good makes sense. Houston will be tasc’s first store outside of Louisiana.

For something completely different, but still completely hands-on, there’s Paddywax Candle Bar, a candle-making shop that’s also, yes… a bar. Choose a preferred fragrance and vessel, and a Paddywax candle expert walks you through the rest. Celebrate the finished product with a drink, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic concoctions are available. Paddywax Candle Bar is scheduled to open this summer and can be rented for private events.