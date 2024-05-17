Stefano Ricci Opening at River Oaks District- Courtesy of Stefano Ricci (1)
Stefano Ricci is opening his first Texas boutique in Houston's River Oaks District.

Italian menswear brand Brioni is set to open in River Oaks District by mid-summer.

Stefano Ricci opens his first Texas boutique in River Oaks District with opening expected in mid-summer.

Fashion / Shopping

River Oaks District Adds New Ultra Exclusive Luxury Stores — Stefano Ricci and Brioni Find the Perfect Houston Home

The Clothier To The 0.001 Percent

BY // 05.17.24
On the heels of American designer Adam Lippes opening his boutique in River Oaks District, officials from the posh shopping oasis reveal that luxury Italian menswear brands Brioni and Stefano Ricci also will be opening new stores there in mid-summer.

This will be Stefano Ricci‘s first store in Texas, a boon to those who worship at the luxury altar of what the New York Times calls “clothier to the 0.001 percent.” Need diamond encrusted ties for a special occasion? Silk and crocodile baseball caps? This is the maison to go to.

Houstonians will soon be able to partake in the instant gratification of taking home one of Stefano Ricci’s $330 handmade silk ties, blouson jackets for $5,500 and two-button Fiesole suits, starting at $6,750. A further example of the Florence-based brand’s more is more esthetic, Stefano Ricci celebrated its 50th anniversary with a fashion show extravaganza at the Hatshepsut Temple in Luxor — the first international fashion show ever to be staged in Egypt.

The family-owned lifestyle Stefano Ricci includes a full menswear clothing line as well as candles, watches, eyewear and bespoke services.

Prestigious menswear couture house Brioni will open a new store next to Van Cleef & Arpels and will include both refined ready-to-wear and bespoke clothing. The Roman brand is noted for its spectacular tailoring, with each custom suit handcrafted in Italy by expert tailors. Further setting Brioni apart from other high-end tailors is the extensive and unrivaled archive featuring more than 800 fabrics, many of which are very rare and exclusive to the house.

Brioni, founded by master tailor Nazareno Fonticoli and his business partner Gaetano Savini, is now in the design hands of Austria-born Norbert Strumpfl, noted for embracing quiet luxury.

Only last week, the French journal Le Monde declared that Brioni “has managed to steal the spotlight from British tailoring.” In 2022 and 2033, the Robb Report named Brioni the “Best of the Best” in tailored evening wear.

Personalized home appointments for Brioni customers are already available for Houstonians. Just email anthony.balbuena@brioni.com.

