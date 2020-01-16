Abandoned Mansion Saved, Set to be Transformed Into Fairytale Texas Wedding Venue

After driving up I-35 and noticing an abandoned old mansion for decades, a Flower Mound-native has purchased the 9 and a half acre Sanger, Texas property. Sanger Mansion will soon be transformed into a new showcase wedding venue.

For 30 years, the 25,000 square foot mansion that sits just west of Interstate 35 has sat idle and empty. Owner of Bella Mansions, Isabel Ramey, and her parents, Lina and Kenneth Ramey, purchased the property as soon as they saw a “For Sale” sign in front of the landmark mansion after all those drive-bys on I-35.

“We got the call at the end of December,” Isabel Ramey tells PaperCity. “I had been looking for a property for a couple of years.” Specifically for a wedding venue.

“I realized how little venues there were for what I was looking for for my own wedding,” Isabel says. “This mansion was exactly what I was looking for for myself.”

The mansion currently has a ways to go, as windows have been broken out and graffiti vandalizes the interior walls, but Ramey notes that the bones are strong.

In the 1980s, the original owners built the Sanger Mansion as their home and a property to breed horses.

“They did the foundation and three levels, but hadn’t put the stone out yet,” Isabel says. “The second owners did the stone, veneer, roof, doors and windows.” It was supposed to be a mini mall that eventually fell through.

“The steel and concrete will remain,” Isabel says. There’s also an incredible spiral staircase that appears as if it’s floating. “It’ll be beautiful for a bride to walk down.”

Isabel says that the plan is currently focused on the three floors. The first will be the reception hall and space for an indoor wedding. Then the second floor will be like a hotel, where married couples can stay the night after events. On the third floor, there will be space for bridal party and groomsmen suites.

Also, to accommodate indoor and outdoor weddings, glass windows leading outside will have the ability to open and close depending on weather.

“We really want this to make the community happy because it’s been abandoned for so long,” Isabel says.

Plans call for an early 2021 opening date.