A Sculpted Fall — Looks That Transcend Mere Apparel Showcase the Most Striking Fashions of the Season
Shop the Pages of PaperCityBY PaperCity Staff Report // 09.12.24
A highlight from the PaperCity September 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Loewe wool embroidered jacket, and viscose draped shoe trouser, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Chanel iridescent fantasy tweed dress and skirt, belt $4,150, earrings $500, tights $1,025, and silk twill scarf (in hair) $375, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr double-breasted coat $4,800, brooch $590, and hoof boot $3,390, at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetche.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Balenciaga fitted maxi dress $15,000, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Moschino question-mark blazer $2,995, and pant $1,395, at The Conservatory, farfetch.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Dolce & Gabbana tulle top $2,195, tulle skirt $1,495, and satin heel $945; lace dress with tulle skirt $6,595, satin gloves $315, tulle tights $315, and satin heel with bow $1,095, at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique, Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Prada shirt, skirt, and hat $1,820, at the Prada boutique, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Adam Lippes poncho in technical wool $3,990, and pant $1,490, at The Conservatory, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Thom Browne overcoat, patch-pocket jacket, and mini-skirt, all in black denim ribbon tweed; Oxford button-down shirt $490; twill necktie $190; and Mr. Thom luggage bags with removable rain slicker, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Celine by Heidi Slimane mini dress $3,800, Les Bottes Celine Triomphe high boot in patent calfskin $1,800, and Triomphe 13 sunglasses $1,800, at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Dior bra with Miss Dior bows $2,000, Miss Dior graffiti-pattern skirt $3,000, turtleneck sweater $1,800, city cap $890, D-idole boot $2,490, and D-Pépite ring $380, at Dior Highland Park Village. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
Bottega Veneta Liberta bag, dress and Lewis pump, at the Bottega Veneta boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)
In a season where form takes precedence and silhouettes speak volumes, A Sculpted Fall emerges as a testament to the intricate art of fashion construction. The glistening fashion pages of PaperCity’s September print issue are a study of structure with the fluidity of modern style, showcasing pieces from Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Louis Vuitton and more. The juxtaposition of tailored precision with an avant-garde spirit captures the very heartbeat of the season.
Captured through a lens that celebrates architectural finesse, the looks on display transcend mere apparel. They sculpt the wearer, letting them head into the world with confidence.
Against the ethereal backdrop of this exciting fashion shoot, each model embodies the quintessence of fall fashion’s quiet yet commanding allure. A crisp, oversized blazer with striking embellishments hints at the dark opulence of Alexander McQueen, while Loewe’s daring wide-legged trousers defy gravity with dramatic drapes. From Thom Browne’s structured yet playfully twisted suits to the sensuality of a delicately woven lace skirt by Dolce & Gabbana, these pieces invite a meticulous mix of structure and boldness that the season ahead demands.
Let the allure of fall’s most captivating silhouettes draw you in. Shop the looks below to ensure your autumn wardrobe is as sculpted as the season itself. Get a closer look at some of the season’s top apparel, accessories and ensembles. Here’s to a festive fall.
A Sculpted Fall
PHOTOGRAPHY ENMI YANG. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN. ASSISTANT STYLIST ARIEL RODRIGUEZ. MODELS MADELINE SAWYER AND WIFE ERATH FOR APM MODELS. HAIR JENNI WIMMERSTED FOR ART DEPARTMENT. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ. EDITORIAL ASSISTANTS ROGER GALLEGO, CHRIS MACKINNON. PHOTO TECH JAE KIM.