A Sculpted Fall — Looks That Transcend Mere Apparel Showcase the Most Striking Fashions of the Season

Celine by Heidi Slimane mini dress $3,800, Les Bottes Celine Triomphe high boot in patent calfskin $1,800, and Triomphe 13 sunglasses $1,800, at Celine Highland Park Village, Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Thom Browne overcoat, patch-pocket jacket, and mini-skirt, all in black denim ribbon tweed; Oxford button-down shirt $490; twill necktie $190; and Mr. Thom luggage bags with removable rain slicker, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Dolce & Gabbana tulle top $2,195, tulle skirt $1,495, and satin heel $945; lace dress with tulle skirt $6,595, satin gloves $315, tulle tights $315, and satin heel with bow $1,095, at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique, Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

Balenciaga fitted maxi dress $15,000, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Moschino question-mark blazer $2,995, and pant $1,395, at The Conservatory, farfetch.com. (Photo by Enmi Yang)

In a season where form takes precedence and silhouettes speak volumes, A Sculpted Fall emerges as a testament to the intricate art of fashion construction. The glistening fashion pages of PaperCity’s September print issue are a study of structure with the fluidity of modern style, showcasing pieces from Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Louis Vuitton and more. The juxtaposition of tailored precision with an avant-garde spirit captures the very heartbeat of the season.

Captured through a lens that celebrates architectural finesse, the looks on display transcend mere apparel. They sculpt the wearer, letting them head into the world with confidence.

Against the ethereal backdrop of this exciting fashion shoot, each model embodies the quintessence of fall fashion’s quiet yet commanding allure. A crisp, oversized blazer with striking embellishments hints at the dark opulence of Alexander McQueen, while Loewe’s daring wide-legged trousers defy gravity with dramatic drapes. From Thom Browne’s structured yet playfully twisted suits to the sensuality of a delicately woven lace skirt by Dolce & Gabbana, these pieces invite a meticulous mix of structure and boldness that the season ahead demands.

Let the allure of fall’s most captivating silhouettes draw you in. Shop the looks below to ensure your autumn wardrobe is as sculpted as the season itself. Get a closer look at some of the season’s top apparel, accessories and ensembles. Here’s to a festive fall.

A Sculpted Fall Draped Trousers LOEWE $3150.00 Buy Long Wrap Suiting Wool Cashmere Coat Alexander McQueen $4600.00 Buy Hoof Boot Alexander McQueen $3390.00 Buy Satin Heels Dolce & Gabbana $945.00 Buy Lace Midi Dress Dolce & Gabbana $47400.00 Buy Organza Buttondown Shirt Prada $2300.00 Buy

Satin Bow Slingback Pumps Dolce & Gabbana $1095.00 Buy Regency Coat In Double Face Cashmere Adam Lippes $4890.00 Buy Sack Tweed Patch-Pocket Jacket Thom Browne $4900.00 Buy Oxford Button-Down Shirt Thom Browne $490.00 Buy Mini Dress Celine $3800.00 Buy Les Bottes Celine Triomphe High Boot Celine $1800.00 Buy Bralette Dior $2050.00 Buy Miss Dior Graffiti Skirt Dior $3000.00 Buy Turtleneck Sweater Dior $1800.00 Buy D-Idole Heeled Ankle Boot Dior $1890.00 Buy Wool Dress Bottega Veneta $2000.00 Buy Lewis Block-Heel Pumps Bottega Veneta $1500.00 Buy

Tulle Tights Dolce & Gabbana $155.00 Buy Twill Necktie Thom Browne $190.00 Buy Leather Luggage Bag Thom Browne $4700.00 Buy Triomphe Square Acetate Sunglasses Celine $510.00 Buy City Cap Dior $890.00 Buy D-Pépite Ring Dior $380.00 Buy Knit Cap Prada $1020.00 Buy Liberta Bag Bottega Veneta $4200.00 Buy

PHOTOGRAPHY ENMI YANG. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN. ASSISTANT STYLIST ARIEL RODRIGUEZ. MODELS MADELINE SAWYER AND WIFE ERATH FOR APM MODELS. HAIR JENNI WIMMERSTED FOR ART DEPARTMENT. MAKEUP MOISES RAMIREZ. EDITORIAL ASSISTANTS ROGER GALLEGO, CHRIS MACKINNON. PHOTO TECH JAE KIM.