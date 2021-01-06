Fashion / Style

How Sheryl Adkins-Green’s Love of Fashion Has Carried Through Her Impressive Career

Mary Kay's CMO Cites Early Inspiration, and How a Teen Pageant Helped Her Believe in Herself

BY // 01.06.21
Sheryl Adkins-Green

Sheryl Adkins-Green, 1979

I wanted to start 2021 on the right foot, so my PaperCity Bomb Girl needed to be a woman filled with hope and optimism — and, most definitely, someone enamored with fashion. In Sheryl Adkins-Green’s case, it’s specifically shoes (a vice we share) and, of course, makeup, given her role as an executive VP and chief marketing officer for Mary Kay. For 12 years, she has been a passionate leader for the multi-billion-dollar company’s marketing and product initiatives, which support their beauty consultants around the globe.

Sheryl’s penchant for fashion began at a young age; she cites magazine coverage of the Ebony Fashion Fair as an early inspiration. Her grandmother gave her a sewing machine and taught her how to make her own clothes, and she even received an honorable mention for the shoe designs she submitted to a competition in Seventeen Magazine. For an evening-shoe entry, “I was inspired by a light bulb,” she says. “The heel started with the taper and went out to the bulb. Picture having an appropriately sized light bulb and then a black suede pump coming off of that.”

Today, Sheryl’s playful fascination with exquisite footwear continues via her weekly posts on Instagram — #tuesdayshoesday and #sherrylovesshoes — which feature covetable selections from her closet, from Jimmy Choo to Chanel. Her love of fashion informed her choice of colleges. “I pictured myself in New York City, but I ended up at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when I learned they had an undergraduate program that combined business and design,” she says. She knew most fashion majors are creative but saw herself more on the business side of the industry. During her senior year, she had another light-bulb moment. “I couldn’t have a wardrobe and afford an apartment on a retail salary,” she says, “so that’s when I broadened my horizons and looked at marketing and advertising and decided an MBA would accelerate my career.” She ended up at the holy grail of colleges with that program: Harvard.

Sheryl met her husband, Geoff Green, while working in the Northeast post- Ivy League. They’ve been married for 30 years and have two grown sons, Landon and Colton. The couple is actively involved in many Dallas charities — particularly the arts, since they are avid contemporary art collectors. Sheryl’s primary philanthropic focus, however, is the Mary Kay Foundation. She cites the difference they’re making in causes that impact women, such as cancer and domestic violence.

As we ended our conversation, I asked her to pick a theme song to lead her through the year ahead. Without hesitation, Sheryl Adkins-Green said, “Jill Scott’s ‘Golden.’” She loves this verse in particular: “I’m taking my own freedom, putting it in my song. Singing loud and strong, groovin’ all day long. I’m taking my own freedom, putting it in my stroll. I’ll be high stepping, y’all, letting the joy unfold.”

Approximate date of the photo?
Spring 1979.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2

The occasion?
Miss Teen Maryland Pageant.

What you were wearing?
My prom dress, which doubled as my pageant dress. Or perhaps vice-versa.

What price fashion?
Buying fashion is more than buying a look — you’re buying a feeling. So, then the question becomes: How can you put a price tag on feeling confident?

Why this is a Bomb.com picture? 
Growing up in a time when pageants did not embrace diversity, I’d never even considered entering one. With the encouragement of an important mentor, I not only entered, I was first runner-up! This achievement taught me to believe in myself and never limit my aspirations and goals.

The PaperCity Magazine

January Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
157 Sage Road
Open House
Tanglewood
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/10 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

157 Sage Road
Houston, TX

$965,000 Learn More about this property
Suzanne Cade
This property is listed by: Suzanne Cade (713) 724-1455 Email Realtor
157 Sage Road
3122 Newcastle Drive
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3122 Newcastle Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
3122 Newcastle Drive
12453 Bethel Road
Montgomery
FOR SALE

12453 Bethel Road
Montgomery, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
12453 Bethel Road
330 Bomar Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

330 Bomar Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
330 Bomar Street
506 Avondale Street
Avondale/Montrose
FOR SALE

506 Avondale Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
506 Avondale Street
5210 Rose Street A
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5210 Rose Street A
Houston, TX

$619,900 Learn More about this property
Danny Pleason
This property is listed by: Danny Pleason (832) 661-1502 Email Realtor
5210 Rose Street A
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X