Cult Luggage Brand Away is Hosting Its First-Ever Sale

Whether you’ve been able to travel near or far this summer, an easy, carefree trip is something we can all dream about. And since it’s a good idea to invest in your dreams, now is a perfect time to upgrade your luggage game to make that worry-free trip the airport that much sweeter.

Especially because now (or, more accurately, September 9 to 15) marks an extremely big sale for cool, cult luggage brand Away. It’s their first sale ever, in fact, with best-selling products marked up to 50 percent off. It’s a big deal.

Last year, Away brought their innovative, Instagrammable wares to Dallas. First, as a color-saturated, Sasha Bikoff-designed pop-up just in time for holiday travel, then as a permanent store on Knox District — one of the brand’s relatively rare boutiques designed with individual cities in mind. With a closely monitored capacity and sanitizing stations, the store is once again open to the public, though you can shop their first-ever sale from the comfort of home as well.

Away’s hard-shelled carry-ons on display in the Dallas boutique.

And speaking of that sale, there are a few notable products to watch for. There’s the Away backpack (aka The Backpack), which once accumulated a waitlist of over 9,000 people. The Meghan Markle-cosigned Bigger Carry-On will also be up for discounted grabs, along with essentials like The Weekender and The Longitude Tote. The sale also sees the return of limited-edition drops like the holiday-inspired Luminous Collection and a new retro-inspired sling bag from the Chalet Collection. Snag Away’s signature Packing Cubes to round out your cult brand experience.

Known for convenient USB ports, thoughtful compartmentalization (the bags’ interior compression is a packing game changer), and the now iconic “shells” that come in an array of colors (from muted to candy-coated), Away has carved an envied niche for itself in the travel influencer market. But as someone who travels with her own Away bag (and looks forward to doing so more one day), I can attest: it’s just a really good bag.