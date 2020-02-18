Seven Travel-Friendly Dallas Brands to Take With You on Spring Break

Revision's Intellishade minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF. (photo courtesy of vendor)

Hari Mari's stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. (Photo courtesy of Hari Mari)

This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.

Designer Nicole Musselman's Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation. (Photo by courtesy of Koch )

Pick up a set of lightweight, waterproof BuDhaGirl stacks at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park. (photo courtesy of vendor)

Not all weekender bags are created equal. Hook & Albert’s version is both ultra stylish and thoughtfully functional. (photo courtesy of Hook & Albert)

The sun-conscious swimwear protects from 98 percent of the sun's rays. (courtesy of Cover Swim)

We’ll always support shopping small, but nobody should buy local simply for buying local’s sake. Your Dallas-based favorite should be loved for reasons that go beyond an origin story.

With spring break ahead, we’ve gathered some travel-friendly Dallas brands that truly own their category, from SPF, swimwear, luggage, and beyond.

Cover Swim

Back in 2008, when tanning beds were very much still everywhere and mineral sunscreen was practically impossible to find, Lisa Moore introduced Cover Swim. The chic, sun-conscious swimwear was certainly ahead of its time, but it didn’t take long for luxury retailers like Net-A-Porter, Stanley Korshak, and Neiman Marcus to take note.

Pick any of Cover Swim’s stylish selects or designer collaborations, all of which block 98 percent of sunrays, for your beachside (or even hiking) getaway.

BuDhaGirl gold all weather bangles.

BuDhaGirl

Even if you’re unaware of the brand name, in all its camelCase glory, you’ll instantly identify those shiny stacks of metallic bangles. Where there are Dallas women wearing Golden Goose sneakers, there are BuDhaGirl stacks.

Pick up your own set of lightweight, waterproof bracelets at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park.

Mi Golondrinas woven bag in “Bolsa Rosa.”

Mi Golondrina

This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.

An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

Koch House

Designer Nicole Musselman’s line of block-printed tees and flirty smocked skirts is already inherently springy. But to really drive it home, Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation.

Shop the American-made collection online or in Musselman’s charming Uptown bungalow (aka The Koch House).

Hook & Albert’s women’s garment weekender bag.

Hook & Albert

Not all weekender bags are created equal. Hook & Albert’s version is both ultra stylish (top grain pebble leather was meant to be paired with gold hardware) and thoughtfully functional (an expandable garment section is perfect for dresses you’d prefer not to fold).

Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 (3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 310) in West Village this Thursday, February 19, from 6 to 8pm, just in time to prep for spring break travel.

Hari Mari’s “The Sydney”

Hari Mari

The Deep Ellum-based brand changed the flip flop game back in 2012 with its patented memory foam toe. This year, Hari Mari is taking on a more fashionable footwear category.

Their stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. For lovers of TKEES’ barely there look, “The Meadows” offers a memory foam-filled alternative.

Irving-based Revision Skincare’s Intellishade Matte SPF

Revision Skincare

The Irving-based beauty brand created a masterful sunscreen that minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF on spring break.