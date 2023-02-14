Holiday / Shopping

The 15 Dallas Gift Shops PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

Guaranteed Hits Only

BY PaperCity Dallas
best dallas gift shops

In an effort to shift focus from Amazon to the brilliant shops and best boutiques around the corner, we polled the PaperCity team to discover their go-to gift stores in Dallas.

The following neighborhood destinations cover Bishop Arts, Knox-Henderson, and beyond, in addition to every gifting category you might be looking for. With selections vetted by a team that truly loves to shop (perhaps too much), you can rest assured the following stores have the guaranteed hits to make everyone in your orbit feel special.

1. All Good Things Paper

Bishop Arts

404 W Eighth Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-579-9961

Website

all-good-things-paper

Much like the name suggests, the charming Bishop Arts boutique is filled with only the best. Snag something sweet for a girlfriend of their little one, then find the perfect card to match. — Caitlin Clark

2. Blue Print Store

Uptown

2707 Fairmount Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-954-9511

Website

Screen Shot 2020-04-24 at 12.35.07 PM

We’ve been Blue Print die-hards since 2010, when five interior designers and friends renovated a 1925 home to open the shop of our home decor dreams on a quiet street in Uptown. A newly revamped website makes it even easier to shop the store’s surprisingly robust selection of killer gifts, from vintage-inspired jewelry to sweet ceramics. — Caitlin Clark

3. Commerce Goods + Supply

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3643

Website

commerce

Commer

Travelers staying at the adjoining Adolphus Hotel can find a deodorant, bath products, or any travel goods they may have forgotten (they just so happen to be the chicest versions of those items imaginable), but locals can appreciate the edited selection of hard-to-find brands, delicate jewelry, Stetson hats, and more effortlessly giftable goodness. — Caitlin Clark 

4. The Conservatory

Park Cities

100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

972-863-8590

Website

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726

The Conservatory on Two in Dallas' historic Highland Park Village

If something cool is what you seek, you can almost always find it at The Conservatory. With well-defined sections for wellness, beauty, home, fashion, and men, Brian Bolke’s lofted store in Highland Park Village is as gorgeous to visit as it is easy to shop for everyone on your list. — Caitlin Clark

5. Dolly Python

1916 N Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-887-3434

Website

dolly python

When searching for something unique you can’t ever go wrong with this hidden gem in Uptown. Filled with everything from concert t-shirts from the 1970s to mid-century modern bar carts (with an assortment of vintage glasses and coasters to adorn). — Billy Fong

 

6. Enlighten Living

North Dallas

5232 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75244  |  Map

 

214-901-2856

Website

enlighten md botox best med spas

Beyond Botox and salt facials, the med spa is also home to an incredible selection of curated clothes and gift-worthy goods in the Enlighten Living boutique. — Jess Presscott 

 

7. Favor the Kind

Knox-Henderson

2928 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-370-8010

Website

Dallas brands favor the kind

The gifting demographics are vast at Favor the Kind. You can shop whimsical party goods, find a chic housewarming gift, and leave with something cool for your boyfriend. Also, the baby/kid section has an unparalleled level of cuteness. — Caitlin Clark 

8. Foxtrot Market

Multiple Locations

2822 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

972-685-6499

Website

Foxtrot Uptown

For your foodie friends or when you need a gift that can be delivered (in under an hour), Foxtrot has a great selection of premade gift boxes. You can also customize your box with local foods and of course, wine. It is all delivered wrapped in a beautiful box. — Brooke Dowdy

9. Grange Hall

Knox-Henderson

4445 Travis Street
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-443-0600

Website

Grange Hall-exterior-2

Truly the most well-curated shop (or for a more chic connotation: apothecary) in Dallas. You can find the most unique pieces of jewelry and heavenly candles as well as order a divine floral arrangement to send to a dear friend. And needing a swellegant accessory for your home? Grange is the only place in my book. Top of your experience with dining in the spot where ladies-who-lunch — lunch. — Billy Fong

 

10. Interabang Books

North Dallas

5600 W Lovers Ln #142
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-484-4289

Website

Interabang Books

Interabang Books before the 2019 tornado. (Photo by Joe Torma)

A book is always a great gift, especially when it’s personalized for the recipient — whether it’s on a shared interest or by a favorite author. Interabang Books has the best selection. — Lisa Collins Shaddock

11. M.K.T. Dallas

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue Ste. 316
, TX 75204  |  Map

 

972-803-5533

Website

mkt dallas

This amazing new store in West Village has so many gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Plus, all vendors are small businesses from Texas. — Jess Prescott 

 

12. Madison 214

Park Cities

72 Highland Park Village
Dallashttps://madison214.com/, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-528-8118

Website

madison 214

I love this little jewel box store in Highland Park Village for chic gifts at all price points. — Brooke Dowdy

13. Madre

4715 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-577-4077

Website

madre

This West Lovers Lane gem is so perfect for fun gifts whether you’re shopping for kids or adults. — Brooke Dowdy

14. St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange

Park Cities

5 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-521-3862

Website

best dallas gift shops

St. Michael's Women's Exchange

St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange

From babies to grandmothers and everyone in between, this Highland Park Village staple not only has a little bit of everything, but they’ll also wrap your gifts with the most gorgeous paper and bows and in Dallas. — Diana Oates 

15. Urban Spikes

Farmers Branch

4885 Alpha Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244  |  Map

 

469-987-4235

Website

urban spikes

This chic botanical shop has beautiful succulent arrangements that are great to send to friends, family, and clients. — Jess Prescott 

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2021 PaperCity Gift Guide
