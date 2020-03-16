Just Try to Be Bored When These Exceptional Puzzles Exist

A deeply methodical puzzle experience brought to you by Bryce Wilner and the online store for {neighborhood} in Bishop Arts

Do you like puzzles? Do you get a rush from successfully completing the border surrounding a skyline or a scenic meadow? Have you ever tried to jam an oddly shaped cardboard piece into place even though you know, deep in your heart, it doesn’t really belong there?

Honestly, even if you don’t typically seek the thrills the puzzle life provides, you could probably get on board with one right now. Here are the coolest locally sourced options in the game. Puzzle on, dear readers.

Bryce Wilner’s Large Gradient | $35 at {neighborhood}

If you’re looking for a deeply methodical puzzle experience, Bryce Wilner’s Gradient option is here to help you pass some pink-and-yellow hued hours. It’s available at the Bishop Arts shop {neighborhood}, which is keeping its online store up and running despite closing its doors temporarily beginning today.

Areaware’s Little Puzzle Thing | $15 at Forty Five Ten

The Forty Five Ten website says this cool ramen jigsaw situation can be completed in 20 minutes or less. Challenge cautiously accepted.

Slowpoke | $14 at Anthropologie

The cutest animals are also the slowest animals. Learn to distinguish your slow lorises from your sloths with this aesthetically pleasing at-home activity, available at Anthropologie.

You can’t be mad at a puzzle that comes with a cute reusable pouch and pin. Especially when that puzzle is, in and of itself, very cute, and is printed on 100 percent recycled paper. Order one through All Good Things in Bishop Arts, which is offering free shipping (along with several neighborhood stores) after closing its doors temporarily due to coronavirus caution.

Petit Collage Safari Wooden Animal Puzzle | $30 at The Tot

For smaller hands, this Petit Collage wooden puzzle doubles as a play set. All the props in the world to the child who can perfectly place every individual character back into the tray.

Rainbow Hand-Shaped Puzzle | $35 at Jonathan Adler

A puzzle to brighten your world in more ways than one.

Aerin Faux Shagreen Domino Set | $1,250 (currently $1,000) at Neiman Marcus

We know dominoes aren’t puzzles. But this elegant Aerin domino set, which offers similarly analog-esque at-home fun, is too beautiful not to spotlight.