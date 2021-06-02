The rush of Memorial Day sales and shopping experience may have largely come and gone, but some of our retail favorites are keeping the good vibes going through the first unofficial week of summer. Snag one-of-a-kind works of art you can wear or score deep discounts on your next go-to activewear set. These are the best sales and experiences to shop in Dallas right now.

The Carbon38 Warehouse Sale | West Village

Authentic Warehouse Sales is at it again. Delivering big on their name out of a West Village storefront (right next to Kendra Scott), the company just introduced the newest brand to get the serious discount treatment: Carbon38. Known for slick matching sets and their internet famous liquid leggings, the LA-based ecommerce company was founded by Harvard graduate Katie Warner Johnson — after trading her finance path to enter the fitness world, she realized she had a preternatural knack for dressing the part.

The Carbon38 sale opens its doors at 11am on June 2 and runs through Sunday, June 6.

Artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson works her Texas-inspired hand-painted magic in the Miron Crosby boutique.

Miron Crosby x Stephanie Cooper Johnson | Highland Park Village

This Thursday, June 3, the chic sisters behind Miron Crosby will host Dallas artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson at their Highland Park atelier to celebrate their newest hand-painted capsule collection. Stop by from 10am to 6pm for one of the brand’s signature ranch waters and to have your boots personalized by Johnson herself.

The Neighborhood Goods flagship in Legacy West

Neighborhood Goods Sidewalk Sale | Legacy West

The Dallas-based retail concept is extending the Memorial Day sale love through the weekend. Their summer sidewalk sale, which sees 25 percent off brands like Disco, Taschen, Kinn Home, R+CO, King of Redonda, and more. Grab a $5 cocktail at the Prim & Proper bar and get to shopping.