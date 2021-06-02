Shopping

The Biggest Sales and Unique Experiences to Shop in Dallas Right Now

Spend Wisely

BY // 06.02.21
IMG_6074

Dallas-based Miron Crosby and local artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson teamed up to create these Texas collectables.

The rush of Memorial Day sales and shopping experience may have largely come and gone, but some of our retail favorites are keeping the good vibes going through the first unofficial week of summer. Snag one-of-a-kind works of art you can wear or score deep discounts on your next go-to activewear set. These are the best sales and experiences to shop in Dallas right now.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Authentic Warehouse Sales (@authenticwarehousesales)

The Carbon38 Warehouse Sale | West Village

Authentic Warehouse Sales is at it again. Delivering big on their name out of a West Village storefront (right next to Kendra Scott), the company just introduced the newest brand to get the serious discount treatment: Carbon38. Known for slick matching sets and their internet famous liquid leggings, the LA-based ecommerce company was founded by Harvard graduate Katie Warner Johnson — after trading her finance path to enter the fitness world, she realized she had a preternatural knack for dressing the part.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON

The Carbon38 sale opens its doors at 11am on June 2 and runs through Sunday, June 6.

 

Artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson works her Texas-inspired hand-painted magic in the Miron Crosby boutique.

Miron Crosby x Stephanie Cooper Johnson | Highland Park Village

This Thursday, June 3, the chic sisters behind Miron Crosby will host Dallas artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson at their Highland Park atelier to celebrate their newest hand-painted capsule collection. Stop by from 10am to 6pm for one of the brand’s signature ranch waters and to have your boots personalized by Johnson herself.

 

AI0A9148 copy dallas memorial day sale
The Neighborhood Goods flagship in Legacy West

Neighborhood Goods Sidewalk Sale | Legacy West

The Dallas-based retail concept is extending the Memorial Day sale love through the weekend. Their summer sidewalk sale, which sees 25 percent off brands like Disco, Taschen, Kinn Home, R+CO, King of Redonda, and more. Grab a $5 cocktail at the Prim & Proper bar and get to shopping.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X