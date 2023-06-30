Your Guide to the Best Designer Fashion Sales This Fourth of July Weekend in Dallas

Get ready to go sale-ing. It’s one of those wonderful times of the year when our meccas for luxury designer goods have marked things down. If only I watched the stock market as closely as I do these sales, I could likely afford to buy shoes and handbags at full price. But what fun would that be — it’s all about the hunt. To make it a tiny bit easier though, we’ve collected some of the best Fourth of July sales to scour across Dallas. Expect some crowds during the busy Independence Day weekend, and be sure to confirm any adjusted holiday hours.

Happy hunting!

Starting Friday, June 30, Brian Bolke’s carefully curated Dallas outpost of The Conservatory has some solid markdowns (select items up to 75% off, including wellbeing and home pieces). With our Smythson date books already crammed with lunches and fundraising galas to attend this fall, you might need a few pretty things to pump up your clothing arsenal. Plus, the always-in-the-know sales associates can help you avoid the dreaded pitfall of wearing something to an event that someone else has purchased. Perish the thought.

This downtown bastion of old-school houses and up-and-coming designers has consolidated all the sale items (currently marked down to 40% — it drops to 60% on July 5th) to a chic side room on the second floor where you’ll find the likes of Rosie Assoulin, Sacai, Erdem, and Jacquemus. The team there is incredibly knowledgeable and can give advice on mixing and matching new things with what’s already in your closet.

This mens store did a new concepting of their bricks and mortar shopping experience in March, where you can shop steep markdowns this Fourth of July weekend. If you’re willing to wait a few extra days, the brand will also be hosting their biggest retail event of the year, the July Main Sale, from the 14th through the 17th (online and in-store) with deals that will include $100 off a dress shirt and pants bundle and a $125 summer outfit bundle. Time to stock up, boys.

Yes, our hometown favorite is a madhouse now for bargain shoppers. We generally make a beeline to the shoe department at NorthPark Center so we can find princess heels and smart girl-on-the-go flats. And with designers like Dior, Prada and Chanel at these prices we know you’ll likely find a way to carry home at least three or four boxes.

Make it an Uptown afternoon with the newly renovated store’s recently added bar areas (where you can order a clever cocktail or much needed glass of vino to stay hydrated) and spend hours of fun buying some pieces that won’t break the bank. Might we suggest a Brunello Cucinelli orange plaid sport coat which would be perfect for getting your pic snapped for a PaperCity party story this fall.

Our little home away from home in Preston Center has racks of things that will likely pique your interest. Why not invest in some Veronica Beard and/or Proenza Schouler for the fall social season? And at an 50% additional 50% of current markdowns, you can trust you’re getting a steal.

This is my local go-to for Thom Browne (mens only — you can find women’s pieces across the street at Forty Five Ten). Hopefully they’ll still have some 50% off pieces by the time this posts. Don’t fret though, if you don’t find anything from my favorite designer, there are plenty of other fabulous items of clothing for both boys and girls. If you haven’t shopped Traffic before ,you’ll find it adjacent to The Joule lobby. Look for Davina (the manager) who always makes our best dressed list with her chic, avant-garde style.

Always a go-to for chic items consigned from the closet of a local socialite. And lucky me, they have a small men’s selection as well (although I’ve been known to purchase a handy tote or piece of jewelry for myself in the ladies section). They do a twice-a-year sale (the other is after Christmas and ends at New Years) which started earlier this week with 25% off. Prices have now dropped to 50% and will continue through Monday, July 3, before the store closes to bring in new merchandise.