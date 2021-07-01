Collins + Conley – opening celebration mid June
Collins + Conley – Tia Bubble by Pink Chicken New York
Collins + Conley – precious needlepoint hats by Harding-Lane
Collins + Conley – celebrate two years online and now in their first pop-up store
Ashley, Denise & Sarah welcome you to Collins & Conley at Clearfork.

Tia Bubble by Pink Chicken New York - one of over forty lines carried in store and online.

Check out these precious needlepoint hats by Harding-Lane.

Collins + Conley celebrate two years online and now in their first pop-up store in June.

Fashion / Shopping

New Baby-Centric Store Pops Up in Clearfork, Brings Chic Kid Fashion to Fort Worth

Collins + Conley Embraces the Cutest Years

BY // 06.30.21
Clearfork suddenly has more stylish kid power. Collins + Conley, a brand new family-owned children’s boutique, has opened in Fort Worth’s outdoor shopping center. Located between Tiffany & Co. and Mizzen + Main, this new Collins + Conley will be a year-long popup shop.

It is the first brick and mortar store anywhere for the chic children’s brand that began online.

Named for the first children of Ashley Watten and Sarah Leafgren, who were friends before they became sisters-in-law and kids store entrepreneurs, Collins + Conley brings a full array of clothing and accessories for kids from newborn through seven years old. The store’s namesakes now have new siblings and cousins born since the venture began.

Collins + Conley is very in-tune with its loyal customers. This new popup store is the result of their regulars asking for a physical store to visit.  The brand regularly uses social media to promote special in-store events for kiddos and their moms, including story time in the store and prepackaged craft kits.

If your family has a little one aged newborn through seven, this is the place to find everything from burp cloths to bath toys, bloomers and headbands.

Who can resist a summer with toddlers in sundresses or sporting, short sets and shades?

Plus, with the post-COVID baby boom upon us, chances are good that you’ll be attending a baby shower sometime soon. After the initial baby bust of the early COVID-19 shutdowns, some experts are predicting a big rise in births nationwide this summer and fall.

Collins + Conley is here for any boom — or baby shower needs. This children’s mecca stocks many popular brands. These include Kozi & Co onesies, Pink Chicken’s bouncing baby bubbles, WeeFarers’ classic sunglasses and precious needle point caps from Harding-Lane. The store carries more than 40 different brands overall.

If you don’t have a baby to spoil, find one. The store is to cute to miss.

Remember you only get the chance to dress them to your taste for a few short years so take full advantage of this special time. Of course, you can also check out Collins + Conley online, where it all first started.

