It’s officially sample sale season. Here’s where to score pieces from your favorite Dallas and Fort Worth brands at deeply attractive price points.

Tribe Alive

Fort Worth-based brand dedicated to sustainability and chic everyday essentials is hosting an online sample sale (their boutique on Main Street remains temporarily closed). Take advantage of deep discounts on bestselling items, like slip dresses, breezy cotton pants, and 100 percent organic linen wrap tops.

This 2020 La Vie Style House campaign features students from Booker T. Washington High School. (Photo by Anthony Chiang)

La Vie Style House

The celeb-loved Dallas brand (fans include my true quarantine queen, January Jones) will host a two-day studio sample sale, from August 27 and 28, with select styles available for up to 70 percent off. Cross your fingers for the neon green Chrissy Teigen ensemble, and sign up for your timed shopping slot here.

Miron Crosby

Next Thursday, August 27, Miron Crosby’s bespoke cowboy boots can be found beyond the walls of its Highland Park Village Studio. Sarah Means, who co-founded the chic Texas brand with her sister Lizzie, will host a sample sale from 5 to 8pm at her home on Elsby Avenue. Ranch water, rosé, and tunes provided, and all sales will be final.

Miron Crosby Dana Midi Boots

Tootsies

Starting this week through Saturday, August 22, the Plaza at Preston Center retailer is taking the concept of a sale even more seriously, further discounting items from their summer sale to make room for new fall styles. It’s the biggest sale in the history of Tootsies in Dallas. It is a very big deal.