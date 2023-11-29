From ‘Thrift the Halls’ to the Augustinus Bader Skin Lab, These Are the Best Holiday Pop-Ups to Shop in Dallas

There was cause to rejoice when Dwell With Dignity found a permanent home for its beloved Thrift Studio pop-up this year. The new 9,000-square-foot showroom in the Design District meant the local nonprofit, whose mission is to bring great design to those who need it most, would no longer have to hunt for a new vacant warehouse to host its yearly fundraiser, which launched in 2011. It also meant that there could be more than one Thrift Studio pop-up shop each year.

“Thrift the Halls,” which opens November 29 and runs through December 16, 2023, marks the first-ever holiday pop-up for the Thrift Studio team. In lieu of designer vignettes, the warehouse “halls” are filled with high-end festive decor from Holiday Warehouse and goods from other local merchants, such as Mosaic Makers Collective, Onderkast Studio, Kesley Noel Creations, and more. The pop-up is sponsored by Amazon and will host a Dwell With Dignity Angel Tree.

Thrift the Halls Pop-Up Hours

Wednesday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 16 (Wednesdays through Saturdays only) between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1833 E Levee St, Dallas, TX 75207.

Other Notable Holiday Pop-Ups in Dallas

Over in Highland Park Village, modern milliner Teressa Foglia will bring her cult-loved hats to Dallas for a pop-up at Miron Crosby on December 6. From December 4 to January 31, AGUA by Aguabendita will host their first-ever U.S. pop-up shop in Dallas’ historic shopping center. The Colombian brand is known for its lush prints and sustainability-minded swimwear.

In West Village, Augustinus Bader’s Dallas Skin Lab is officially up and running, offering exclusive events and classes through the holidays, along with a full lineup of luxurious treatments.