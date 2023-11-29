Home + Design / Fashion / Shopping / Home Stores

From ‘Thrift the Halls’ to the Augustinus Bader Skin Lab, These Are the Best Holiday Pop-Ups to Shop in Dallas

Catch Them While You Can

BY // 11.29.23
Augustinus Bader Skin Lab in Dallas’ West Village.

Augustinus Bader has opened one of its Skin Labs in Dallas for the holidays.

There was cause to rejoice when Dwell With Dignity found a permanent home for its beloved Thrift Studio pop-up this year. The new 9,000-square-foot showroom in the Design District meant the local nonprofit, whose mission is to bring great design to those who need it most, would no longer have to hunt for a new vacant warehouse to host its yearly fundraiser, which launched in 2011. It also meant that there could be more than one Thrift Studio pop-up shop each year.

“Thrift the Halls,” which opens November 29 and runs through December 16, 2023, marks the first-ever holiday pop-up for the Thrift Studio team. In lieu of designer vignettes, the warehouse “halls” are filled with high-end festive decor from Holiday Warehouse and goods from other local merchants, such as Mosaic Makers Collective, Onderkast Studio, Kesley Noel Creations, and more. The pop-up is sponsored by Amazon and will host a Dwell With Dignity Angel Tree.

Thrift the Halls Pop-Up Hours

Wednesday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 16 (Wednesdays through Saturdays only) between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1833 E Levee St, Dallas, TX 75207. 
New York-based hat designer Teressa Foglia in her first Texas outpost in Houston’s River Oaks District. (Photo courtesy of Teressa Foglia)
New York-based hat designer Teressa Foglia in her first Texas outpost in Houston’s River Oaks District. (Photo courtesy of Teressa Foglia)

Other Notable Holiday Pop-Ups in Dallas

Over in Highland Park Village, modern milliner Teressa Foglia will bring her cult-loved hats to Dallas for a pop-up at Miron Crosby on December 6. From December 4 to January 31, AGUA by Aguabendita will host their first-ever U.S. pop-up shop in Dallas’ historic shopping center. The Colombian brand is known for its lush prints and sustainability-minded swimwear.
In West Village, Augustinus Bader’s Dallas Skin Lab is officially up and running, offering exclusive events and classes through the holidays, along with a full lineup of luxurious treatments.

