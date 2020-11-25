The Best Local Holiday Sales in Dallas

In a year as challenging as this one, we’re extra thankful for the good things. Including holiday sales from our favorite local stores and brands — a very good thing indeed.

We’ll continue to update this post as local sales are announced.

The Local Brands

Mi Golondrina

Akola Project

Ora et Labora Co.

Olphactory Candles

Hari Mari

Tribe Alive

The Local Stores

Neighborhood Goods

Magic Hour

Teasom

Go Easy Shop

Amy Berry Home

Neighborhood

Favor the Kind

Beatnik Fine Goods

Boutique Gyms (because the New Year is coming)

SculptHouse

Class Studios

Grit by Brit

Session Pilates