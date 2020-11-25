Holiday / Shopping
The Best Local Holiday Sales in Dallas
File Under: Things We're Thankful ForBY Caitlin Clark // 11.25.20
In a year as challenging as this one, we’re extra thankful for the good things. Including holiday sales from our favorite local stores and brands — a very good thing indeed.
We’ll continue to update this post as local sales are announced.
The Local Brands
Mi Golondrina
View this post on Instagram
Akola Project
View this post on Instagram
Ora et Labora Co.
View this post on Instagram
Olphactory Candles
View this post on Instagram
Hari Mari
View this post on Instagram
Tribe Alive
View this post on Instagram
The Local Stores
Neighborhood Goods
View this post on Instagram
Magic Hour
View this post on Instagram
Teasom
View this post on Instagram
Go Easy Shop
View this post on Instagram
Amy Berry Home
View this post on Instagram
Neighborhood
View this post on Instagram
Favor the Kind
View this post on Instagram
Beatnik Fine Goods
View this post on Instagram
Boutique Gyms (because the New Year is coming)
SculptHouse
View this post on Instagram
Class Studios
View this post on Instagram
Grit by Brit
View this post on Instagram
Session Pilates
View this post on Instagram