Suddenly, with a bit more time on her hands, Bock found herself playing around with Bachendorf’s gemstones. “I think I made 37 designs in that first hour,” she says.

With a clear vision for her own line — customizable fine jewelry that allows clients to express themselves — Bock launched Fallon B. under the Bachendorf’s umbrella in 2021. The vibrant collection quickly attracted buyers (customized push presents and stackable rings were instant hits), but Fallon B. offers an allure beyond the strong color combinations: highly competitive pricing ($400 to about $5,000).

“This was really a fun side thing that turned into so much more,” Bock says of the collection, which is produced in-house by an all-woman team. “I want people to feel like they can walk into our store and get exactly what they love.”

