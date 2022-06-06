A Hidden Gem — Fallon Bock Breathes New Life Into the Bachendorf’s Family Empire
Get To Know Fallon B., a Highly Customizable Fine Jewelry Collection for All BudgetsBY Caitlin Clark // 06.06.22
Fallon Bock, founder of Fallon B. (portrait by Andrew Klein)
From left to right: garnet and citrine bubble climber earrings ($800); blue topaz bubble climber earrings ($800); amethyst, tanzanite, and pink tourmaline bubble climber earrings ($950).
White and yellow gold necklaces ($1,100) with detachable ($950 - $1,650)
Aquamarine and tourmaline drop earrings ($5,000). Amethyst, pink tourmaline, and diamond drop earrings ($2,600).
Citrine and emerald cut studs, $550
At a desk in her family’s corporate offices, Fallon Bock carefully arranges loose gemstones, creating tiny, colorful works of art on a whim. The 28-year-old can easily visualize the amethysts, diamonds, garnets, aquamarines, and emeralds becoming earrings, pendants, or bracelets. And one day soon they will. Bock is a buyer at Bachendorf’s, the North Texas luxury jewelry house run by the Bock family for three generations.
It wasn’t a given that Bock would one day work at the Dallas offices. In fact, working for her family wasn’t something the SMU fashion journalism major ever anticipated, particularly after moving to New York. “My dad [Lawrence Bock], is great; he never pushed me,” she shares. Her perspective changed when she volunteered to assist him at a jewelry show. “I saw first-hand the level of respect he has in the industry. I was standing there watching him and realized, ‘Okay, this is a different thing than I thought it was.’” Just like that, Bock switched her career path to jewelry buyer.
She attended the Gemological Institute of America and took roles with a New York diamond dealer and a jeweler in New Jersey, where she worked under buying veteran Anne Russell. “She taught me everything I know,” Bock says. She returned home to work at Bachendorf’s just before the pandemic hit in 2020.
Suddenly, with a bit more time on her hands, Bock found herself playing around with Bachendorf’s gemstones. “I think I made 37 designs in that first hour,” she says.
With a clear vision for her own line — customizable fine jewelry that allows clients to express themselves — Bock launched Fallon B. under the Bachendorf’s umbrella in 2021. The vibrant collection quickly attracted buyers (customized push presents and stackable rings were instant hits), but Fallon B. offers an allure beyond the strong color combinations: highly competitive pricing ($400 to about $5,000).
“This was really a fun side thing that turned into so much more,” Bock says of the collection, which is produced in-house by an all-woman team. “I want people to feel like they can walk into our store and get exactly what they love.”
Explore the Fallon B. collection on bachendorfs.com and shop it at Bachendorf’s locations in The Plaza at Preston Center, Galleria Dallas, and The Shops at Clearfork.