Add Lana Del Rey to the List of Celebs Who Love Dolly Python

The Singer Just Visited the Dallas Vintage Treasure

10.20.20
Lana Del Rey Dallas

Lana Del Rey

It’s been a weird year to be a Lana Del Rey fan — in addition to just being a year. There was that highly memeable “question for the culture” and the fishnet face mask that, while chic, was filled with literal holes. But my favorite moody chanteuse has finally made a 2020 choice I can fully support: Lana shopped at Dallas vintage treasure Dolly Python.

I mean, I’m pretty sure she did. She was pictured outside of Dolly’s new Bishop Arts outpost with friend and singer-songwriter Nikki Lane, who just played a socially distanced show at Lamberts in Austin. The Cali resident was wearing a Harley Davidson belt buckle and a cowboy hat (a Charlie 1 Horse no less!) — the universal sign of a Dallas tourist. Plus, the @dolly_bishop_arts account dubbed her a “customer of the day,” so surely she bought something. The Instagram evidence checks out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolly On Bishop (@dolly_bishop_arts) on


Lana joins an illustrious list of celebrities who dig Dolly Python. Kacey Musgraves is a big fan, as is Leon Bridges and French couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Dallas is full of vintage gems, but Dolly’s well-edited collection of oddities and found treasures spanning everything from Moulin Rouge-approved boudoir lamps to clever tees has made the store, first opened in Old East Dallas by Gretchen Hinkle Bell in 2005, a retail institution.

But still, what is Lana doing in Dallas? Wasn’t she supposed to be releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club like yesterday? To quote another memeable pop star moment: “Go girl give us nothing!”

