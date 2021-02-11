LoveShackFancy’s First Texas Store Will Be a Romantic Dallas Escape

Manhattan-based clothing brand LoveShackFancy has become synonymous with pretty patterns, delicate silhouettes, and a romantic aesthetic — the kind of pieces a modern Marie Antoinette might wear. This March, after a successful Dallas introduction at their Market pop-up, LoveShackFancy will settle into a permanent home in Highland Park Village.

Situated next to Carolina Herrera, the brand’s seventh store and first Texas boutique will create the same dreamy escape as its brick-and-mortar counterparts along the coasts, with extravagant floral arrangements, elegant chandeliers, wallpapered ceilings, locally sourced antiques (all available for sale), and ornate moldings — with the occasional cowboy boot, of course. “I adore the spirit and energy that Dallas has and I love that everyone entertains at home, gets dressed up for any occasion, and is always up for a party,” says founder and creative-director Rebecca Hessel Cohen.

Unique to the Dallas store will be a space dedicated to LoveShackFancy’s expanding home collection, with a built-in bed to showcase the brand’s vintage textiles and a new bedding collection launching this spring. LSF also plans to collaborate with local brands, including City Boots, for personalized Dallas experiences.

Since launching in 2013, LoveShackFancy has become known for buzzy, limited-edition collaborations. Recent collections include LSF and Superga, Lele Sadoughi, Target, and Bandier, another Manhattan-based brand with its sole Texas outpost in Highland Park Village. Shoppers should some some of those collaborations in the Dallas store, along with brands like Fallon, Mother denim, Morgan Lane, Beach Riot, and Cami NYC, as well as vintage Chanel and Gucci from secondhand luxury store What Goes Around Comes Around.

LoveShackFancy’s Los Angeles boutique on Melrose Place

With each outpost designed to immerse shoppers into the LoveShackFancy world, Cohen took her cues from a certain 1980s soap opera when crafting the look of the Highland Park Village store. And while we’ll have to wait until March to see what a cross between the LSF’s ultra-feminine fairytale aesthetic and the decadence of Dallas, a handful of pretty renderings (available in the slideshow above) offer some insight.