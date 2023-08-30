The Biggest Dallas Shopping News This Labor Day Weekend — Gucci’s Big Texas Reveal, the Béis Hotel, and an Epic Preston Hollow Estate Sale

The shopping is always great in the city, but the occasional sale or special happening makes the scene even stronger. Ahead, brush up on the biggest Dallas shopping news to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

Gucci Bets Big on Dallas

After months of anticipation, Gucci finally unveiled its biggest Texas store yet in NorthPark Center last Friday, relocating from a comparatively modest 7,829-square-foot space at the Dallas shopping center to the new 12,000-square-foot home complete with its own outdoor entrance, a custom fireplace, a VIP area for private shopping, and a playful 800-square-foot shop-in-shop devoted to the Gucci Kids Collection.

The sprawling ode to the Italian icon (which costs around $8 million, according to the Dallas Morning News) is the largest of the brand’s six Texas stores, a move that’s in step with the fashion house’s history in the city — NorthPark welcomed the very first Gucci store to Dallas in 1981.

The Béis Hotel Checks Into Dallas

You know Béis, the DTC travel brand with the viral Weekender bag. Founded by former Pretty Little Liar and perennial good-hair-haver Shay Mitchell, Béis offers a variety of chic, affordable carry-ons and rollers akin to Away but with a few more bells and whistles.

After popping up in Los Angeles’ Abbott Kinney area in July, the immerse Béis Hotel experience lands in Dallas’ West Village from Saturday, September 2 to Thursday, September 28, bringing special events like “College Personalization,” “Spa Day Saturday,” and “Room Service” (a 21-and-up event featuring complimentary sips of Mitchell’s Onda tequila.

A Worldly Preston Hollow Estate Sale

Ready for some treasure hunting this Labor Day Weekend? The good folks at Dallas Estate Sellers are hosting a sale this weekend that will wow even the most seasoned estate sale shoppers. On the docket: a trove of global collectibles and Old Mexico-inspired antiques culled by larger-than-life Dallas couple Monk White and Pamela Scheffy White. After Pamela passed in 2021, Monk sold the family’s magnificent hacienda-style home in Preston Hollow (beautifully documented in a 2022 issue of D Home) but left many of the couple’s globally gathered antiques behind.

Visit DallasEstateSellers.com for more details on how serious shoppers can prep for the sale, happening this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (9 am to 4 pm every day) at a soon-to-be-announced location. Some things to keep an eye out for: an antique Spanish Colonial bench, an ornate carved wood console, Mexican Talavera-style vases, an iron centerpiece by Jan Barboglio, and an endless array of Spanish Revival and French antiques.